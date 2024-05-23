This article is sponsored by His Glory.

Former Capitol Hill police officer Tarik “TK” Johnson, who was working during the Capitol incursion on Jan. 6, 2021, believes what transpired that day was a “setup.”

Actor Nick Searcy, producer and star of the new documentary film “Capitol Punishment 2: The War on Truth,” agrees with Johnson’s assessment.

“Hundreds of thousands of people that came here on Jan. 6 and walked on that grass right there didn’t know they were breaking the law, because all the “Restricted Zone” signs had been taken down. They were set up. That was deliberate,” said Searcy, who was present during the protest.

Watch this powerful documentary by clicking HERE.

Johnson told Searcy, “If everybody was there for the purpose of violence, if everybody was there for the purpose of taking over the U.S. Capitol, we couldn’t have stopped them, because there were just too many people.”

“They were set up. That was deliberate.” For three years the federal government has waged a war on truth. Now the truth fights back. Who really died on J6 and why is the Federal Government lying about it to this day? Who orchestrated and benefited by breaching the… pic.twitter.com/qN83nnLrlK — The Western Journal (@WestJournalism) May 22, 2024

In Johnson’s view, “[Assistant Capitol Police Chief] Yogananda Pittman was in charge of the setup. [Capitol Police Chief] J. Thomas Manger, he’s the person leading the cover-up.”

“They need the narrative of J6 to be the same: ‘A bunch of white, uneducated, violent Trump supporters attacked the Capitol for a violent insurrection.’ That’s the narrative. They’ve got to keep it that way until the end of [2024],” he contended.

“After the election is all over, now we can start finding out what really occurred,” Johnson said.

Johnson resigned from the Capitol Police force after being suspended just days after the Capitol incursion, NPR reported.

The Capitol Police suspended Johnson for donning a red MAGA hat during the protest, which he said he did as a means to protect himself.

Stream “The War on Truth” NOW. Rent for $7.77 for 48 hours or digitally purchase for $17.76.

The documentary includes footage of a Capitol Police officer telling fellow officers from the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police, “They set us up. That’s what they did. They set us the f*** up … and they asked you all to come two hours later. They set us up.”

“We didn’t have a chance. The officers … couldn’t do nothing about it. There’s not enough people,” another Capitol Police officer says.

GOP Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas told “The War on Truth” filmmakers, “I need five minutes with Yogananda Pittman. She was the assistant chief. She was the one that oversaw the intelligence section of the Capitol Police on Jan. 6.”

“January 6 should have never happened,” Nehls asserted, saying if he had received the intelligence Pittman had, he would have been calling for National Guard support days ahead of the protest.

Pittman resigned from the Capitol Police in February 2023 to take a position as the new police chief at the University of California, Berkeley, according to Berkeley News.

“The War on Truth” also includes footage of a signal flare and different colored smoke grenades being deployed during the Jan. 6 protest, followed by what appeared to be coordinated movements from people identified as possible federal operatives within the crowd.

“Every military guy, I know, every three-letter [federal agency] guy I know that was at Jan. 6 — we all saw the same things happening. We all knew that this was an operation,” another witness explains to the filmmakers.

You can watch “The War on Truth” now by clicking HERE.

Sponsored content is a service paid for by an advertiser and produced by Liftable Media.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.