Ex-Disney Star Reveals She's Pro-Life, Helped A Fan Not Go Through with an Abortion

Actress Alexa PenaVega, who is best known as the teen star of the movie series “Spy Kids,” recently said that she is not only a believer in the pro-life movement, she even helped a young woman decide to turn away from an abortion.

PenaVega spoke of her convictions during a March 1 interview with Christine Yeargin, host of the Students for Life podcast “Speak Out.” She related the heartwarming tale of saving a baby whose life was on the edge of being snuffed out. She also spoke of her deep pro-life views.

As LiveAction noted, PenaVega told Yeargin, “I honestly believe that you either believe in life as life as a whole, and you see babies, whether babies are in the womb or outside of the womb, as life or you don’t. And … once life begins — that is a whole baby. That is a beautiful life, and for me, I will do whatever it takes to protect that.”

The 34-year-old actress also practices what she preaches. Indeed, during the podcast, she told the audience that she was recently contacted by a person she called a “well-known” man, who asked her to help one of his fans who was distraught that her sister was considering abortion — and she was a fan of PenaVega.

The actress said that she spoke to the young woman on a Zoom call for an hour and a half and finally convinced her to decide against having the abortion.

“I was so excited at this possibility but also I’ve never had this conversation before — what do you even say to a young girl who’s in this position?” PenaVega said. “I think she was 16 or 17 and she’s just in this position of ‘I don’t know what to do,'” she said, LiveAction noted.

“I just told her about the joy that I have with my kids and the greatest thing that I ever felt was like being able to tuck them in at night and like seeing their beautiful little sleeping faces. … Those are moments that just are so life-giving. They’re so simple and yet they’re the most beautiful things you can experience as a mom,” she told Yeargin.

PenaVega also said she promised to be there throughout the pregnancy and birth, if need be. “Even to play the tiniest role in that girl’s life, I will forever feel connected to her,” she added

The “Spy Kids” star also addressed the accusation by pro-abortionists and many on the left, who say that Christians stop caring about a young mother once they decide not to abort their baby, and then they abandon them.

“I think a lot of people feel like in today’s day and age if you’re pro-life that means you’re just pro-birth, and I think that’s a huge misconception on what being pro-life means. Pro-life means all of life, like looking at the aspect of the child but also the mom. The mom needs resources. The mom needs help. She needs love and guidance and sometimes finances,” she said, according to LiveAction.

PenaVega went on to note that being pro-life is not just about stopping an abortion and then moving on. It’s also about providing help and resources to at-risk mothers.

That’s why she also supports pro-life pregnancy resource centers, where young mothers can get STD testing, ultrasounds, maternity and baby clothing and other things they need.

“I just think that we’re just in such a dark, dark place in our world, and you know, people are calling good bad and bad good and we’re fully seeing it. We’re in a war right now,” PenaVega told Yeargin. “And it breaks my heart the people have been really manipulated into thinking that human life is just so disposable and they can’t even look at a baby as … a human that is alive.”

To those who ask why she is pro-life, she said that with abortion, “I believe that you’re killing life.” And she pointed out that there is a reason that women are heartbroken over a miscarriage.

“I think we’re covering up the reality of what it is and it’s you’re killing a child,” she exclaimed.

PenaVega also mentioned that being pro-life in Hollywood can hurt a career.

“I remember when I first started really speaking out about it and it was considered taboo and cliche and people stopped working with me because of it. Different brands were like ‘We don’t want anything to do with her,’ and I’m like, ‘That’s fine,'” she said.

Despite the disapproval of Hollywood, though, PenaVega said that being pro-life is something she will “go to the cross on.”

“They can cancel you. They can hurt you. But you know you’re making the right choice,” she insisted.

You can watch the full interview here:

