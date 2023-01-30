Pro-Abortion Protesters Target Amy Coney Barrett's House in Apparent Violation of 18 U.S. Code 1507

Pro-abortion protesters marched outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home Sunday to challenge the overturn of Roe v Wade and fight for racial justice.

Protesters have been standing outside of justices’ homes off and on since May 2022 after the Supreme Court majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center was leaked by Politico.

Sunday’s protest saw fewer than a dozen individuals with the group Our Rights DC walking on the sidewalk outside Barrett’s home with pride flags, drums and signs calling for the repeal of the Dobbs decision and protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, according to The Daily Signal.

The protesters alternated between chants of “cut her time short” and “My body my choice, my body belongs to me.”

Far-left protestors are back at Amy Coney Barrett’s home demonstrating in violation of 18 U.S. code 1507 pic.twitter.com/5r0D2cpryd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) January 29, 2023

U.S. Marshals were present during the protest but remained by their vehicles instead of in front of the house.

Protests at justices’ homes have continued despite federal law (18 U.S. Code 1507) prohibiting protests “in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer” with a design to intimidate.

Protesters were also chanting “say his name” in response to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this month.

Should these protesters have been punished? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The five officers involved in Nichols’ death were charged with “second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression” after Nichol’s death spurred protests across the country.

Sunday’s protest comes just one week after the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and protests outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house.

Our Rights DC also organized the protests at Kavanaugh’s home shouting “cut his time short, rapists should not rule the court!”

The Supreme Court and Our Rights DC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.