Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett speaks during the Federalist Society's 40th Anniversary at Union Station in Washington, Nov. 10, 2022. (Jose Luis Magana / AP Photo)

Pro-Abortion Protesters Target Amy Coney Barrett's House in Apparent Violation of 18 U.S. Code 1507

 By Kate Anderson  January 30, 2023 at 9:39am
Pro-abortion protesters marched outside Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett’s home Sunday to challenge the overturn of Roe v Wade and fight for racial justice.

Protesters have been standing outside of justices’ homes off and on since May 2022 after the Supreme Court majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Center was leaked by Politico.

Sunday’s protest saw fewer than a dozen individuals with the group Our Rights DC walking on the sidewalk outside Barrett’s home with pride flags, drums and signs calling for the repeal of the Dobbs decision and protesting the death of Tyre Nichols, according to The Daily Signal.

The protesters alternated between chants of “cut her time short” and “My body my choice, my body belongs to me.”

U.S. Marshals were present during the protest but remained by their vehicles instead of in front of the house.

Protests at justices’ homes have continued despite federal law (18 U.S. Code 1507) prohibiting protests “in or near a building or residence occupied or used by such judge, juror, witness, or court officer” with a design to intimidate.

Protesters were also chanting “say his name” in response to the death of Tyre Nichols in Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this month.

The five officers involved in Nichols’ death were charged with “second-degree murder, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct and official oppression” after Nichol’s death spurred protests across the country.

Sunday’s protest comes just one week after the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade and protests outside of Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house.

Our Rights DC also organized the protests at Kavanaugh’s home shouting “cut his time short, rapists should not rule the court!”

The Supreme Court and Our Rights DC did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

