Former Immigration and Customs Enforcement Acting Director Tom Homan said that President Donald Trump’s success at securing the border will go away under a Biden administration.

Homan told “Fox & Friends” Tuesday that Trump had “unprecedented success” at the border and achieved success “despite the fact that Congress fought him every step of the way.”

“No one has had this success and it all goes away under a Biden administration,” Homan said.

“We lose the border under a Biden administration because he made promises to stop deportations, end ICE detention, get free health care. Who wouldn’t want to come to the greatest country on earth if you know you can’t be arrested, you won’t be detained, you won’t be deported and we’ll give you free health care?”

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

TRENDING: Nevada Whistleblower Says He Was Told To Process Ballots Without Signature Verification

Homan was responding to a clip of presumptive president-elect Joe Biden from August.

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration,” Biden said.

“I’m going to make sure that we have border protection, but it’s going to be based on making sure that we use high-tech capacity to deal with it.”

Homan pointed out that Biden voted for the Secure Fence Act in 2006 when he was a senator.

Are you worried about the future of border security? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (38 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“That would have spent up to $50 billion building border barriers, so obviously he knows they work,” he said.

“And before he makes the decision to stop building the wall you would think he would take the time to look at the data. The data is clear. Every place they put a border barrier and border wall, it has resulted in decreased illegal immigration and decreased drug flow.”

Technology is also already a part of the wall, according to Homan.

“It’s a smart-wall system. The wall comes with technology — anti-dig technology, anti-climb technology,” he said.

“If someone touches that wall or climbs that wall, Border Patrol knows about it. That’s technology the Border Patrol wants and needs and [Biden’s] ignoring that.”

RELATED: Dem Senator Attacked by Left After Coming Out Against Court Packing

Homan said that “illegal immigration is down between 60 and 80 percent,” which is “unprecedented by any president I’ve worked for, starting with Ronald Reagan.”

According to Customs and Border Protection data, apprehensions at the southwest region of the border are down this year with only 458,088 apprehensions compared to 977,509 the year before.

The former ICE director said that Biden “needs to do his research” before he makes decisions about the border wall.

“It’s terrible what’s about to happen to this border,” Homan said.

“Joe Biden, even though he believed in border security once before, he is owned by the progressive left, he is going to do what they push him to do.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.