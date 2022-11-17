Ex-NBA Player's Downward Spiral Ends in Handcuffs - Taco Bell Employees Caught Him in the Act: Report

Former NBA and Syracuse University basketball player Donte Greene was arrested in Indiana last week for allegedly trying to rob a gas station.

On Nov. 8, according to the South Bend (Indiana) Tribune, police were called to a combination Phillips 66 gas station/Taco Bell restaurant in the city of Goshen in response to a report of an attempted robbery.

The man identified as Greene had walked into the gas station and told the clerk in the store to “give him all the money” the Tribune reported, citing court documents.

Greene was not armed, but the Tribune reported that video footage from the store showed Greene talking with the clerk, taking off his shirt, and lunging at the man.

Former NBA player Donte Greene arrested for attempted robbery at Indiana gas station: reports https://t.co/2KHgaJK2P3 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 17, 2022

However, workers in the Taco Bell saw Greene in the gas station store and called the police, the Tribune reported.

Greene was arrested and charged with attempted robbery.

The charge carries a prison sentence of between one and six years if it results in a conviction, according to the Tribune.

Greene is known for his short time playing basketball at Syracuse University, from 2007 to 2008, and then his few years in the NBA, Syracuse.com reported.

At the end of his 2007-08 season at Syracuse, Greene was the 28th pick in the NBA draft. He was just 20 years old at the time, Bleacher Report noted.

Greene played four seasons with the Sacramento Kings, according to Basketball-Reference.

But his last season in the NBA was the 2011-12 season and after that, he went overseas to play, Syracuse.com reported.

He played in China, Dubai, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, and Taiwan.

According to Syracuse.com, the last time Greene played professionally was in Taiwan last year.

His arrest in Indiana has left some questions about why Greene was in the area.

But the Tribune reported that there have been no answers regarding this.

Meanwhile, many on Twitter noted how sad it was to see a former pro athlete robbing a gas station.

“It’s always sad to see former nba players who used to make millions not manage their money well to the point they are in need once they retire,” one user tweeted.

It’s always sad to see former nba players who used to make millions not manage their money well to the point they are in need once they retire — 𝐊𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐦𝐢 (@papyfaye1) November 16, 2022

“5 million – then figure in child support, divorce, taxes, bad investment advice, frivolous spending, massive credit card debt. It is very easy for a pro athlete to be in this situation, given the circumstances,” another user posted.

5 million – then figure in child support, divorce, taxes, bad investment advice, frivolous spending, massive credit card debt. It is very easy for a pro athlete to be in this situation, given the circumstances. — Jay Fabe (@jayfabe1512) November 16, 2022

Greene was released on bond, according to Elkhart County court records. A hearing in his case was scheduled for Nov. 17.

