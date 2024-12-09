Tim Walz Called 'Bitter' After Viewers See His New Reaction to Kamala's Loss

Poor Tim Walz.

The governor of Minnesota, in one of his first major interviews since he lost the vice presidency, says that he’s “a little surprised” that the Democrats were defeated. He’s reflected on why that is. And he thinks he knows who’s to blame.

You’re to blame, America. You wanted the wrong kind of leadership. Thanks a lot.

Any historians planning to write books on why the Kamala Harris-Tim Walz ticket failed, please do take notice of his first round of interviews since losing the Nov. 5 election, both with local Minneapolis-St. Paul stations WCCO-TV and KSTP-TV.

In the interviews, which took place last week, Walz sounded like he thought he might as well be picking out the drapes in the Naval Observatory, the way Harris-Walz supporters were acting.

“It felt like at the rallies, at the things I was going to, the shops I was going in, that the momentum was going our way,” he said.

“And it obviously wasn’t at the end … So yeah, I was a little surprised. I thought we had a positive message and I thought the country was ready for that.”

So, where to lay the blame? It wasn’t him, he said: “I did the best I could,” he told KSTP.

Yes, when you’ve told all the vulgar J.D. Vance/couch jokes you can, starting at your acceptance speech, who can fault you for lack of effort?

Tim Walz says he can’t wait to debate JD Vance if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up. “See what I did there?” Walz jokes. pic.twitter.com/6BR23cs1GB — The Rooster (@rooster_ohio) August 6, 2024

And he admitted he was a “knucklehead” for his lies about Tiananmen Square, among other things. What more could the man have done for you, America?

Well, apparently, he could have been more negative. Because you wanted more negativity, America, and he wanted positivity and rainbows and happiness and free ponies and stuff!

“I think what we have to understand is the mood where people are at and understanding where they’re at. I think economic issues did impact them,” Walz said in his WCCO interview. “I think we’re going to have to understand — what type of leadership do they want?

“We were pledging to be inclusive. We were pledging to bring people in. Donald Trump has said that that isn’t what he wants, and so if that’s what America is leaning towards, I guess for me, it’s to understand and learn more about America, because I thought that they were going to probably move towards a more positive message.”

Uncle Tim isn’t angry, America. He’s just “bitter” and disappointed:

A very bitter Tim Walz blames Americans for rejecting him 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zRzIRP2gp5 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 6, 2024

Tim Walz definitely isn’t bitter that Americans rejected himpic.twitter.com/8tY0JzspUk — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 6, 2024

Now, first off, let’s dispense with the fact that this is anything like the narrative that people on the inside say was actually taking place.

As The New York Times pointed out, “Mr. Walz’s admission that he was surprised by Ms. Harris’s defeat was at odds with a more dour assessment of the campaign’s chances by its senior leaders, who appeared late last month on a friendly podcast, ‘Pod Save America.’

“Jen O’Malley Dillon, the campaign chair, and David Plouffe, a senior adviser, each said during an appearance on the podcast that they had not thought Ms. Harris would win heading into Election Day.”

So either they didn’t care enough about this guy to share with him the fact that joy and vibes weren’t exactly fueling a surfeit of good internal polling, or he’s full of it. Given this is the fact that this is Tim Walz — a man who comes across like an unfunny Don Rickles after being given a lobotomy and several months of Ozempic injections — the odds on that one are really 50-50.

But then again, I’m leaning toward the “full of it” part. After all, he talks about the “positive message” that his campaign was apparently giving America — a positive message in which their campaign literally compared Donald Trump to Hitler and claimed, erroneously, he was coming to lock Americans up for disagreeing with him. That’s not exactly Dale Carnegie material, and no amount of “Minnesota Nice” or “Coach Tim” stuff could really drown out the “if you vote for the other guy you’re voting for fascism” drumbeat.

And do note the out-of-touch bitterness. Here’s an America still recovering from a massive inflationary shock, huge piles added to the federal debt, and no less than two wars that involve the United States as a secondary participant abroad under Joe Biden, a candidate who can’t think of a single thing she would do differently than the guy she’s replacing, and he’s wondering why Americans chose different leadership. The answer “duh” comes easily to mind — but not to this guy, who is convinced it’s authoritarianism, fear and loathing.

If this is the reality Tim Walz lives in, it’s going to be a grim couple of years for him. As the Times pointed out: “In Minnesota, Democrats lost their total control of state government, which had allowed Mr. Walz to sign a raft of progressive legislation that helped power his rise in national politics over the last two years. He told the local television reporters that he had spent the weeks since the election calling and meeting with Republican legislative leaders in his state to prepare for the upcoming legislative session.”

Apparently, Walz’s own people didn’t “move towards a more positive message,” either.

“To have Donald Trump seen as a champion of the middle class, I fully don’t see how that would happen, but I recognize that’s where people voted,” Walz said. “I think we have to both decide, is the message the right one?”

Well, I believe that decision was made, and not by you. And, as for Kamala Harris staffers still crying out their staffers, let me remind you that popular Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, who doesn’t come across as a “knucklehead,” was ready, willing and able to join the ticket, but he was too ambitious and too pro-Israel for the left’s liking. Just saying.

