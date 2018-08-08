Facebook Defends Farrakhan’s Anti-Semitic Conspiracy Theories After Removing Alex Jones Content

Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan’s official Facebook page is rife with anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and other hateful speech that have not been censored by Facebook content monitors, a Daily Caller News Foundation review of the page reveals.

Videos posted to Farrakhan’s Facebook page show the Nation of Islam leader claiming that Jews are secretly controlling government agencies to suppress black Americans and blaming Jews for “weaponizing” marijuana with “chemicals” to “feminize” black men.

Neither of those videos violates Facebook’s rules prohibiting hate speech, a Facebook spokeswoman told The Daily Caller News Foundation in a phone interview Tuesday.

Another video that showed Farrakhan warning against interracial marriage — which he blames on “the enemy” in Hollywood — to keep the black race “from being any further mongrelized,” was originally ruled not to violate hate speech rules, according to the Facebook spokeswoman.

After this article was published, the spokeswoman called back and said that a closer review by the company’s content monitors determined Farrakhan’s use of the word “mongrelized” did violate Facebook’s rules, and that the video would be deleted.

TRENDING: Did You Ever Wonder Why Bad Things Happen to Good People? Here’s What the Bible Says

Facebook and other tech giants, including Spotify, YouTube and Apple, banned right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones from their platforms Monday, saying he violated prohibitions against hate speech.

Facebook defines hate speech as a “direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics — race, ethnicity, national origin, religious affiliation, sexual orientation, caste, sex, gender, gender identity, and serious disease or disability. We also provide some protections for immigration status. We define attack as violent or dehumanizing speech, statements of inferiority, or calls for exclusion or segregation.”

Farrakhan has repeatedly advanced anti-Semitic conspiracy theories on his Facebook page.

“The FBI has been the worst enemy of black advancement. See the Jews have control over those agencies of government,” Farrakhan said in a March 7 video clipped from his annual Saviour’s Day speech.

Do you think Facebook has a double standard when it comes to "hate speech"? Yes No Continue with Facebook -- or -- Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out.

‪The FBI has been the worst enemy of Black advancement. The Jews have control over those agencies of government.‬ Posted by Minister Louis Farrakhan on Wednesday, March 7, 2018

“This enemy, he’s so angry with Farrakhan that now if you like me, you have to either hide it, especially if you want advancement in the white man’s world. Now if you go to work tomorrow and Jews are your boss, don’t tell em where you been,” Farrakhan said to laughs from the audience.

Farrakhan claims in another video that the U.S. government and Jews are working together to “weaponize” marijuana “with chemicals that perform lobotomies.”

“Minister Farrakhan talks about the role of the U.S. government and the Jewish community in the weaponization of marijuana that is feminizing and killing Black men,” the video’s description reads.

“Now God don’t want you inter-marrying with them,” Farrakhan said of white people in a November 2016 video. He said “God wanted us to be to ourselves, us with our women. He respected white people who wanted to keep their race white, because we sure want to keep ours from being any further mongrelized.”

RELATED: NYT Appears To Cover for Democrats with Ties to Anti-Semites

The Nation of Islam leader blamed Hollywood — which he has repeatedly and unapologetically said is under Jewish control — for promoting interracial marriage. After this article was published, a Facebook spokeswoman said that that video was, upon closer examination, determined to be in violation of Facebook policy.

One February 2017 video posted to Farrakhan’s page shows him telling a Nation of Islam audience, “Your fathers built civilization while the white man was crawling around the hills and cave sides of Europe. Stand up, black man and woman, and be yourself, and stop copying this freak of a human.”

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.