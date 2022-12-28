Should Whoopi Goldberg Get Fired from 'The View'? Critics Draw Comparisons to Kanye West

Well-grounded accusations of anti-Semitism got Kanye West, also known as Ye, canceled. But Whoopi Goldberg is getting a pass?

The co-star and ringleader of ABC’s afternoon hen fest “The View” has found herself in trouble again this week after an interview with a British newspaper where she substantively repeated remarks about race and the Holocaust that already got her suspended from her TV job earlier this year.

Should ABC be thinking about making a stronger statement? That’s a question that Goldberg’s apology issued Tuesday — her second apology in less than a year, as Fox News reported — can’t make go away anytime soon.

So Kanye West is blacklisted and Whoopi Goldberg gets a pass from the mainstream left-wing media. I’m not saying Kanye was right or wrong, but the same standard should be applied to everyone. https://t.co/VgTTMVXygY — RJR Martinez (@RJMartinezOyola) December 25, 2022

“They were not killing racial, they were killing physical,” Goldberg had told the U.K.’s Sunday Times at one point in her remarks, according to Fox.

She was explaining the origins of the state’s mass murder in Nazi Germany.

“They were killing people they considered to be mentally defective,” she said. “And then they made this decision.”

Right. For the Nazis, “then they made this decision” makes the mass extermination of millions of millions of men, women and children sound like a spur-of-the-moment affair, an afterthought, rather than a goal Hitler declared as early as 1919. Maybe Ms. Goldberg (the woman who was born “Caryn Elaine Johnson” but appropriated a Jewish last name for professional reasons) has never heard of the Wansee Conference?

To get one subject off the table, it’s tough to equate West’s comments with Goldberg’s at a certain level.

West got himself kicked off even Elon “free speech absolutist” Musk’s Twitter after a series of anti-Semitic comments, culminating with using the social media platform to post a picture of a swastika embedded in a Star of David as the putative logo for a putative presidential run in 2024.

West’s account is suspended, but, as BuzzFeed reported, the image looked like this:

Horrifying – a swastika embedded within a Jewish star. Does Kanye West have to physically hurt a Jewish person before you act @elonmusk? pic.twitter.com/VUs1MdhK4o — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 2, 2022

On another level, though, Goldberg’s repeated attempts to try to minimize the Holocaust’s relationship to “racism” as the word is understood in the context of black-white relations in the United States are as offensively arrogant and ignorant as anything West has done.

For starters, West is widely known to struggle with mental illness, leaving him arguably off balance, if not unhinged. Goldberg, on the other hand, enjoys an influential perch with few rivals on daytime television.

There are millions of Americans who have grounds to dislike her — no serious person publicly doubts her sanity.

And yet she’s been treated with kid gloves for seemingly anti-Semitic comments that would have gotten torches-and-pitchfork treatment in the establishment media had they been uttered by a figure on the right — say Tucker Carlson (whose words are regularly twisted in exactly that direction).

And Americans are noticing:

Fire Whoopi Goldberg @TheView You are allowing this “racist hateful woman” a platform against the Jewish people and against Holocaust survivors and their families. @Chase cancel her accounts like you did to #KanyeWest WHY IS @TheView GIVING A PLATFORM TO HATE AND RACISM????????? — Kathy Orozco (@Cabokathy) December 28, 2022

Anyone else think The View Whoopi Karyn Goldberg should get the Ye (Kanye West) treatment?

Or just me? — UltraMAGAIndependent🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@UniterOne01) December 27, 2022

Whoopi Goldberg should be held to the same standard as Kanye West had been held initially.

She’s said nasty BS about the Holocaust multiple times & the most that happened was she got paid leave.

She should be fired from @TheView.

But she’s a black Leftist so that won’t happen. — Yaakov Strasberg (@17AmericanTruth) December 28, 2022

It’s important to remember that this isn’t happening in a vacuum.

Back in January, Goldberg used her chair on “The View” to proclaim, in no uncertain terms, that the Holocaust was “not about race.”

That’s because, in the blinkered worldview of Goldberg and other liberals, “race” is a concept that apparently pertains only to the skin color, hair texture and bone structure of individuals living in the United States.

In that worldview, the Holocaust was a “white-on-white” crime, not one where “race” played a role. The fact in the minds of perpetrators of the Holocaust, “race” was not simply one factor but the factor that determined who lived and who died doesn’t appear to deserve mention.

The mistake of speaking her mind openly on the moral monstrosity of the Holocaust ended up getting Goldberg suspended from “The View” for two weeks, despite her attempts to rehabilitate the remarks by claiming she didn’t mean exactly what she’d said.

Considering the preeminence of “race” in the minds of the modern liberal, and the outright leftists who are in charge of the Democratic Party today, there’s really no way to avoid the fact that comments like those are going to downplay the importance of the Holocaust — if not minimize it beyond reason.

After all, if the slaughter of European Jewry and millions of others was simply a parochial, intra-Caucasian dispute that’s rapidly receding into history it’s going to lose a lot of relevance in the multicultural United States of the 21st century.

And that would suit the American left just fine.

For all the claims of boogeyman, right-wing “white supremacists” supposedly infesting the United States, actual, effective actions being recorded are few and far between. The fact that the FBI seems to be involved in organizing an ordinate number of them should be a tipoff that maybe it’s not quite the domestic terrorism threat Democrats and their submissive consorts in the establishment media would have us believe.

On the other hand, the liberal left is rife with anti-Semitism that’s barely disguised, but also barely reported on.

Democratic Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar’s blatant anti-Semitism rose to the level of being so unavoidable that it inspired a congressional resolution denouncing “hate.” Three years later, she remains a sitting congresswoman getting precious little scrutiny from the liberal media.

In Chicago, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan remains a revered figure among Democrats generally and very especially among black Democrats.

As for Goldberg and her co-hosts on “The View,” the show is essentially a daily, broadcast propaganda vehicle for the Democratic Party — sort of a New York Times of the airwaves, except more subtle, less biased, and better informed.

As far as the left is concerned, she’s on all the right sides in every political dispute — pro-abortion, anti- any Republican politician and so enamored of the man who is now the Democratic president that she thought his wife was an actual doctor instead of a hack pretending to higher education.

West, meanwhile, moves in the orbit of former President Donald Trump orbit, has made noises about running for president himself — on what would obviously not be a progressive platform. He generally, if erratically, bucks the liberal line.

To the left, he’s not to be trusted — hence his cancellation, not just from social media platforms but in the worlds of business and entertainment.

Does Goldberg deserve to be fired? In a world of free speech, in a world where an individual’s viewpoints belonged to that individual, competing in the fair market of ideas with other views, rather than subject to constraints based on popularity and politics, the question could be dismissed out of hand.

But that’s not the world the left has constructed — that conservatives have allowed the left to construct. And it’s not the world we live in.

Put it this way: If her politics were the same as West’s, she’d have been off “The View” a long time ago.

In the world of the left today, some anti-Semitism is more equal than others.

