Share
News
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a news conference in Paris on May 23, 2018.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks during a news conference in Paris on May 23, 2018. (Bertrand Guay - AFP / Getty Images)

Facebook Just Officially Changed Its Name

 By Dillon Burroughs  October 28, 2021 at 12:41pm
Share

Facebook announced on Thursday it will change its name to Meta as the company seeks to expand beyond social media.

The name change was announced during Facebook’s augmented and virtual reality conference.

“We are at the beginning of the next chapter for the internet, and it’s the next chapter for our company too,” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a “Founder’s Letter.”

“The next platform will be even more immersive — an embodied internet where you’re in the experience, not just looking at it. We call this the metaverse, and it will touch every product we build,” Zuckerberg added.

Trending:
Bruce Springsteen Just Nods in Silence as Obama Calls His Fans Vile Racists

Meta’s goals are both innovative and far-reaching.

“Our hope is that within the next decade, the metaverse will reach a billion people, host hundreds of billions of dollars of digital commerce, and support jobs for millions of creators and developers,” Zuckerberg wrote.

The name change from Facebook to Meta will also apply to its stock ticker acronym, which will switch from FB to MVRS on Dec. 1, the company said in the announcement.

The switch to Meta comes amid a growing number of controversies regarding Facebook.

Do you like Facebook's new company name?

Most recently, thousands of pages of leaked Facebook documents revealed details regarding regulations and internal changes.

In addition, whistleblower Frances Haugen, a former Facebook employee, appeared before lawmakers in Washington to share testimony of the social media platform’s questionable practices.

Facebook-owned Instagram also faced controversy when it was revealed that company research regarding children on the platform showed a negative impact on their mental health.

“A series of articles published by the Wall Street Journal has focused on some of the most difficult issues we grapple with as a company — from content moderation and vaccine misinformation, to algorithmic distribution and the well-being of teens,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s vice president of global affairs, wrote in a Sept. 18 blog post.

“At the heart of this series is an allegation that is just plain false: that Facebook conducts research and then systematically and willfully ignores it if the findings are inconvenient for the company,” he wrote.

Related:
Study Debunks Leftist Lie That the GOP Suppresses the Vote - Their Precious Facebook Does

Clegg’s comments come in response to the Wall Street Journal investigation revealing Facebook’s knowledge of how its platform negatively affects users.

He argued that the investigation was framed to portray Facebook as attempting to conceal controversial or unpopular research findings and practices and that the reporting “conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook’s leadership and employees.”

“It’s a claim which could only be made by cherry-picking selective quotes from individual pieces of leaked material in a way that presents complex and nuanced issues as if there is only ever one right answer,” Clegg wrote.

Facebook’s platform also has been criticized over growing concerns regarding censorship of COVID-19 information as well as conservative content.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



loading

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , , ,
Share
Dillon Burroughs
Breaking News/Media Reporter
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books.
Dillon Burroughs reports on breaking news for The Western Journal and is the author or co-author of numerous books. An accomplished endurance athlete, Burroughs has also completed numerous ultramarathons. He lives in Tennessee with his wife and three children.




loading
Facebook Just Officially Changed Its Name
NAACP Announces Attempt to Bully Professional Athletes Into Boycotting Texas
12 NYPD Officers Relocate to a Single Florida Police Department as 'Anti-Cop Sentiment' Grows
DeSantis Slams Biden Administration for 'Begging OPEC' to Lower Oil Prices, Says It's 'Not a Sufficient Plan'
Massive Caravan Doubles to 4,000 Migrants, Including 500 Children, as Group Nears US Border
See more...

Conversation

Notice: Due to threatened de-monetization, we have temporarily removed commenting while we build a long-term commenting solution that allows you to voice your opinion freely and allows us to continue to publish the news fearlessly and cover topics that you care about. If you would like to personally partner with The Western Journal to help us continue publishing while under relentless assault by Big Tech, please visit our subscription page here. We encourage you to share this article and discuss with your friends.