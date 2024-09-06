Share
Fact Check: Has Biden Been on Vacation For Two Weeks Straight?

 By Michael Austin  September 6, 2024 at 10:21am
President Joe Biden took to X on Saturday to offer his condolences to the family of  23-year-old Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

Goldberg-Polin, an American citizen taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 terror attack on Israel, had been found dead by the IDF.

In his statement, Biden was adamant that he “worked tirelessly to bring Hersh home.” But was he? Many responded to Biden’s X post by posting pictures of the president lounging on a beach.

Others claimed he had been vacationing for two weeks straight. But are these claims true?

CLAIM:

  • President Biden is currently on his second week of vacation while claiming to be working “tirelessly.”

CONCLUSION:

  • President Biden is indeed on the second week of vacation. 
  • It should be noted aides are claiming Biden is getting at least some work done while on vacation, though it’s unclear how much.

According to Fox News, Monday marked Biden’s second straight week of vacation.

The previous week, Biden stayed with Democratic Party donor Joe Kiani at the latter’s ranch estate in California.

Notably, Kiani has been given roughly $3 million in government contracts during Biden’s term, the New York Post reported.

On Sunday, the president arrived at his beach house in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where — as mentioned above — numerous videos of the president have been captured showing him lounging on the beach.

A public schedule released by the White House revealed the president will remain at his beach house “at least” through Friday.

Biden’s team claims he’s still working hard, however.

“My goodness, he talked to Prime Minister Modi today. He had calls with leaders in the region and in Europe, President Zelenskyy, last week. He monitored in real time what was going on over the weekend. I mean, come on,”  John Kirby, the White House national security communications advisor, said in response to criticisms, per Fox News.

“The president is on vacation, but you can never unplug from a job like that, nor does he try to… He’s very much in command of making sure we can continue to protect our national security interests here at home and certainly overseas,” Kirby further explained.

Despite such claims, however, critics remain doubtful as to just how much work the president is getting done.

Conversation