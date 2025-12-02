Share
Fact Check
Premium
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave the impression in a Sunday interview that he was responsible for jailing those responsible for massive fraud schemes in his state. But how involved was he in those efforts?
Premium
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz gave the impression in a Sunday interview that he was responsible for jailing those responsible for massive fraud schemes in his state. But how involved was he in those efforts? (Mario Tama / Getty Images)

Fact Check: No, Tim Walz Did Not Put Somali Fraudsters in Jail the Way He Claims - In Fact, He Is Blamed for That Same Fraud

 By Randy DeSoto  December 2, 2025 at 12:14pm
Share

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz appeared to take credit on Sunday for jailing those Somalis who committed fraud against his state to the tune of over $1 billion.

However, he is leaving out a key piece of information: It was federal prosecutors who brought the charges.

The scandal became broadly known thanks to a New York Times story published the previous day, titled, “How Fraud Swamped Minnesota’s Social Services System on Tim Walz’s Watch.”

Read the Rest — Subscribe Now

You've reached the end of the free preview.
Join thousands who rely on us for trusted news.

Already a subscriber?

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Randy DeSoto
Contributing Journalist
Randy DeSoto has written more than 3,000 articles for The Western Journal since he began with the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
Randy DeSoto wrote and was the assistant producer of the documentary film "I Want Your Money" about the perils of Big Government, comparing the presidencies of Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama. Randy is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths," which addresses how leaders have appealed to beliefs found in the Declaration of Independence at defining moments in our nation's history. He has been published in several political sites and newspapers.

Randy graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point with a BS in political science and Regent University School of Law with a juris doctorate.
Birthplace
Harrisburg, Pennsylvania
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Graduated dean's list from West Point
Education
United States Military Academy at West Point, Regent University School of Law
Books Written
We Hold These Truths
Professional Memberships
Virginia and Pennsylvania state bars
Location
Phoenix, Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Entertainment, Faith




Fact Check: No, Tim Walz Did Not Put Somali Fraudsters in Jail the Way He Claims - In Fact, He Is Blamed for That Same Fraud
Watch: Karoline Leavitt Uses New York Times Reporter's Past Work to Crush Latest 'Fake News' Story on Trump
White House Releases Trump's MRI Results
Appeals Court Deals a Blow to the Trump Administration with Ruling Against Alina Habba
Why Did Washington and Lincoln Reference God's 'Providence' in Their Thanksgiving Proclamations?
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation