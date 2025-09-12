Share
Golf buddies and NFL pro football players Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes are seen in a 2022 photo.
Golf buddies and NFL pro football players Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and Patrick Mahomes are seen in a 2022 photo. (Carmen Mandato / Getty Images)

Fact Check: Did Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Aaron Rodgers Donate to Charlie Kirk's Family?

 By Randy DeSoto  September 12, 2025 at 4:30pm
Several social media posts claim that different National Football League stars have stepped forward and pledged to donate hundreds of thousands of dollars to Charlie Kirk’s family following his assassination Wednesday.

Among those mentioned are Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

For example, one Friday post said that Mahomes promised to pay for the education of Kirk’s children.

USA Today’s For the Win section reviewed the claim and concluded, “As far as we can tell from Mahomes’ social media and any other lack of reporting on this, no, that doesn’t seem to be the case. Looks like another false posting that’s gone viral.”

Lead Stories noted that several of the posts have the exact same quotes, such as one claiming Allen said, “We play this game for our families. And he [Kirk] did his work not only for his own family, but for this country.

“I don’t care who he supported politically; what he did came from a place of wanting unity and strength for all of us.”

One post with this quote said that Allen and his wife, Hailee Steinfeld, planned to give $400,000 to the Kirks.

Another post said that Rodgers was giving $300,000 to the Kirks, with the same quote also attributed to Allen.

After reviewing these and other posts like it, Lead Stories determined, “Websites and Facebook pages promoting these fake stories are targeting an American audience, but published from Vietnam.”

The outlet further reported that an AI analysis concluded there are no verifiable sources to back up these claims of donations being pledged to the Kirks.

The Green Bay Packers did hold a moment of silence to honor Charlie Kirk before Thursday night’s game against the Washington Commanders.

Additionally, the New York Yankees and Chicago Cubs have also honored him with a moment of silence.

Kirk was a native of Illinois and a Cubs fan.

