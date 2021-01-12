Not many people are up at 1 a.m. frying egg sandwiches and cooking for policemen and women, but in the wee hours of Thursday, José Andrés was.

His mission began the evening before in Bethesda, Maryland. He and his daughter, Ines, ordered 120 pizzas from a nearby Domino’s.

He tweeted about his next move.

“Hi everybody…what can I say…today was a tragic day for America,” he wrote.

“I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support…”

Hi everybody…what can I say…today was a tragic day for America. I’m here in Bethesda, picking up 120 pizzas to bring to downtown DC to the heroic women & men keeping our city safe tonight. I’m meeting my @WCKitchen team which is also bringing our kitchen truck to support… pic.twitter.com/FmoPedVYeu — Please wear a mask! Do it for the World please… (@chefjoseandres) January 7, 2021

In the video, you can see him standing outside the Domino’s as they wait for their enormous order.

“Hopefully in a very strange, complicated night we can make sure that those young men and women, often forgotten, can be taken care of,” Andrés says.

He and his team worked until early Thursday morning to ensure that there were meals for those who needed them. They made vermicelli with sausage, potatoes and vegetables as well as egg sandwiches.

“1am and @chefjoseandres is frying up eggs for sandwiches,” World Central Kitchen CEO Nate Mook tweeted.

1am and @chefjoseandres is frying up eggs for sandwiches. The @WCKitchen team also prepared vermicelli pasta with sausage, potato and vegetables for everyone working through the night here in DC following today’s mob insurrection. pic.twitter.com/xvtcrUbSmt — Nate Mook (@natemook) January 7, 2021

“The @WCKitchen team also prepared vermicelli pasta with sausage, potato and vegetables for everyone working through the night here in DC following today’s mob insurrection.”

Andrés has done much good through his organization World Central Kitchen. They’ve fed the hungry around the world, but they do so much more.

“World renowned chef, José Andrés, brings his passion for the ‘power of food’ to World Central Kitchen — a humanitarian organization that focuses on Smart Solutions to Hunger and Poverty,” the “About” page on the organization’s Facebook page says.

“World Central Kitchen uses the expertise of chefs to empower the people to be part of the solution – with focus on health, education, and jobs. World Central Kitchen currently works in Haiti, Zambia, Dominican Republic, Nicaragua, and the U.S.”

“Join us as we Use the Power of Food to Empower Communities and Strengthen Economies.”

On Wednesday and Thursday, Andrés and his team did just that.

