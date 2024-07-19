Family Feast: 5 Fast and Flavorful Weeknight Dinner Ideas

We’ve all been caught in a dinner rut and need fresh inspiration every now and then. Between busy schedules including jobs, school, music lessons, baseball, and church ministry, getting dinner on the table can become a mundane, energy-sucking task.

Meal planning can seem overwhelming, but it is the absolute key to creating our family’s weeknight meals. Meal planning saves money on groceries and alleviates the last-minute scramble to figure out what everyone is having for dinner.

Focus on serving simple, family-friendly meals that will more or less satisfy everyone at the table and be okay knowing that you can’t always please everyone. The satisfaction of the family coming together for a meal is worth the effort, and is our family’s favorite time of the day.

These five tried-and-kid-approved dinners have been on the menu rotation this summer. We love them for their versatility, nutritional value, and quick prep times.

1. Almond-Crusted Chicken

This delicious almond chicken recipe is perfect for a warm, healthy dinner that will satisfy both kids and adults in your family. The golden brown crust boasts a sophisticated appearance that adults love, yet also has a chicken nugget-ness to it that appeals to children.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yumna | Feel Good Foodie (@feelgoodfoodie)

It pairs well with any vegetable (we usually eat green beans) and a side of fruit (we like freshly cut strawberries). This recipe calls for almonds, but pecans or walnuts will work, too.

2. Pasta & Cast-Iron Skillet Meatballs

A classic, hearty meal that appeals to everyone in my house because we keep the sauce in a separate pan (tomato chunks, ew) for the kids who prefer plain noodles. Serve it up with warm toasty garlic bread, and you have an easy meal with likely lunch leftovers.

My basic meatball recipe is as follows: one-ish pound ground beef, fresh breadcrumbs or panko breadcrumbs, an egg, fresh basil or a basil paste, minced garlic, salt, and black pepper. Meatball recipes tend to be very forgiving, so experiment and find your favorite flavors.

Use a mixer to combine all the meatball ingredients, then cook meatballs in a cast-iron skillet on medium-low heat, covered with a lid. A detailed recipe can be found here.

3. Breakfast for Dinner

Warm buttery waffles, a freshly baked egg casserole, and a side of bacon makes breakfast for dinner a smashing success.

Egg casserole is a cost-effective way to get some protein on the table and provides plenty of versatility in terms of adding vegetables, cheese, and sausage. Our favorite is the green chili egg casserole made with cottage cheese.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taste of Home (@tasteofhome)

Children can easily assist with this meal by learning to make pancakes, waffles, or French toast. Bring some fresh fruit to the table and breakfast for dinner is complete.

4. Crockpot Lime Chicken Tacos

The crockpot is the ultimate time and energy saver for busy evenings. We love this easy lime chicken taco recipe with a minimum of only three ingredients — chicken breast, freshly squeezed lime juice, and chili powder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen (@carlsbadcravings)

The chicken is great served with salsa and corn (optional), on top of nachos, inside a quesadilla, or as a traditional taco. The flavor is fresh and the spice level is mild, making it a great option for children.

5. Backyard Charcoal-Grilled Cheeseburgers

Fire up the grill and unwind with a delicious, juicy cheeseburger in hand. We save time by purchasing Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Beef Patties from our local Costco which are perfect with a little salt, pepper, and a hot grill.

When the burgers are just about finished cooking, lay a cheese slice on top and watch it melt into gooey happiness. Serve on a warmed burger bun with your family’s favorite sides like pickles, chips, watermelon, or salad.

Eating burgers outdoors is a great way to build family memories and usher in the weekend.

As the weeks and months tick by, update your family’s meal rotation plan to keep fresh and delicious dinners on the table. Community is built around the table, letting food and fellowship nourish our souls and bodies.

This article appeared originally on Liftable.

