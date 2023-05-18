Share
Networks are releasing their fall lineups while the writers strike continues.
Networks are releasing their fall lineups while the writers strike continues. (thethomsn / Getty Images)

Fan-Favorite Show Returns to Cable After Writer's Strike Pushes Networks Toward Unscripted TV

 By Victoria Jones  May 17, 2023 at 5:01pm
ABC has released a fall TV lineup that features no scripted shows amid an industry-wide writer’s strike — but it also brings back one fan favorite.

Dancing With the Stars” will return to the network on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The celebrity dance competition moved to Disney+ last season, but will air two hours each week before a new senior edition of the hit dating show “The Bachelor.”

“The Golden Bachelor” will air at 10 p.m. ET on Mondays and will follow a bachelor in his “golden” years as he seeks to find love, Entertainment Tonight reported.

The rest of ABC’s slate of shows will be game shows, reruns or unscripted shows such as “Shark Tank.”

On Saturdays, the network will air college football games, as it has in the past.

Sunday nights will see the return of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” at 7 p.m. ET, which will be followed by “The Wonderful World of Disney” an hour later.

The Hollywood Reporter described the time slot as a “movie night.”

ABC’s late-night show, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is currently on hiatus as the writer strike enters its third week.

Reruns of the show have aired since May 1.

It is unclear what the network intends to do with the prime-time hour if the writer’s strike continues into the fall.

ABC could modify the schedule if the writers return to work in time to bring shows back to production.

A similar strike that began in 2007 lasted more than 100 days and carried into 2008.

Other late-night shows on CBS and NBC are also currently airing reruns with writing staff off the job.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Fox and NBC are each preparing fall schedules that will not include scripted shows due to the ongoing strike.

The Writers Guild of America threatened to picket in April, when the union said writers for TV and streaming were entitled to better pay.

There are currently no updates as to whether the union is close to reaching a deal to end the strike.

Victoria Jones
Victoria Jones is a freelance writer, healthcare director and a proud wife and mother.




