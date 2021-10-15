Farmers Warn of Dire Turkey Shortage: One Operating at Only 7% Capacity Ahead of Thanksgiving

If you’re excited to tear into some turkey with loved ones this Thanksgiving, it might be time to brace yourself for disappointment.

America’s go-to turkey company, Butterball, is concerned that there may be a shortage this year, WBBM-TV reported.

The problem isn’t Biden’s supply chain issues, according to one turkey farmer in Illinois.

Kyle Zimmerman, co-owner of Harrison’s Poultry Farms, told WBBM that while “national supply chain issues have increased many costs,” various small farms have managed to help fill the gap.

The potential turkey shortage is actually thanks to another Democrat-caused problem: America’s labor shortage.

Robert Kauffman, owner of Ho-Ka Turkey Farms, said “the problem isn’t the turkeys. It’s having people to dress them — take the feathers off and get them ready to cook.”

“I’ve been real worried about getting temporary help for the dressing season,” he said.

“I can dress with a skeleton crew, but I don’t like to. And I won’t get the numbers I need. If I have a nice full dressing line, we can do maybe 2,500 birds a day — the pace I like to have.”

In past years, Kauffman’s farm has brought in around 100 temporary workers to help dress the turkeys. So far this year, he’s hired a mere seven. That’s 7 percent capacity, for those keeping track at home.

All because Democrats fail to understand basic human nature.

If you give someone unemployment benefits, you are incentivizing that person to stay unemployed.

At least Republicans understand what the problem is. A Bureau of Labor Statistics report from August showed that the 10 states with the lowest unemployment numbers were all Republican-run.

Make no mistake — the labor shortage is undeniably a Democratic problem.

Sure, turkeys will probably make their way into stores for Thanksgiving.

But when they do, remember that the forces of supply and demand apply to holiday staples the same as any other product.

Fewer birds on store shelves will result in higher prices as Americans scramble to buy them.

Labor shortages don’t just impact employers — they impact the entire economy and virtually every consumer.

