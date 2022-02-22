Father Arrested After His 4-Year-Old Allegedly Shoots Gun at Police

A Utah man was arrested Monday after what began as a dispute over a fast-food order ended up with a 4-year-old allegedly firing a gun at police.

The incident took place in Midvale, Utah, according to a news release from the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake City.

Police said that workers in a McDonald’s reported an incident to police after there was a problem with a customer.

“In response to incorrect order, the male brandished a firearm at the employees. The employees asked the male pull to the front of the store while they corrected the order,” police said.

Police said after they responded, the man refused to obey commands to get out of his vehicle.

“Officers opened the vehicle door and pulled the male from the car. While taking the male into custody, an officer turned back toward the vehicle and saw a gun pointing out from the rear window,” the police release said.

Then came a moment of near-tragedy.

“The officer vocalized to other officers there was a gun while swiping the gun to the side as a round was fired from the gun,” police said.

“The officer recognized the young age of the individual with the firearm and yelled out ‘kid’ to the other officers,” the release said.

Police said the 4-year-old who fired the gun was in the back seat of the vehicle with a 3-year-old sibling.

The child’s father ordered the 4-year-old to fire at the officers, according to police.

The officer who swatted at the gun received a minor arm injury, police said.

“This is a sad day for law enforcement and our community. To have an adult think it is OK to encourage a 4-year-old to pull a firearm and shoot at police illustrates how out of hand the campaign against police has gotten,” Sheriff Rosie Rivera said.

“This needs to stop, and we need to come together as a community to find solutions to the challenges we face in our neighborhoods. Officers are here to protect and serve, and we are beyond belief that something like could happen,” Rivera said.

The name of the man has not been released.

UPD Sgt. Melody Cutler said the man was taken into custody and faces charges of felony child abuse and threatening with the use of a dangerous weapon, according to CNN.

Cutler said the child was with family members, according to the Salt Lake City Tribune.

“Does that kid even know what he did?” Cutler said. “Does he understand the realities of all of this?”

