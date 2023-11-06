If the next generation of FBI field agents are seen making arrests adorning blue hair and with sex toys on their tactical belts, we might have a pretty good indicator as to why.

The bureau said on X (formerly Twitter) that it had used a recent so-called LGBT “pride” event in North Carolina as a place to find new recruits.

It isn’t clear if agents witnessed any nude adults performing dances for children, but the FBI’s official X account was awfully proud to share that it is now trying to mine talent from such events.

The bureau was also sure to capitalize the word “Pride” so as to express to the world how important it views celebrations of debauchery that don’t have an American flag in sight.

“Recently, @FBICharlotte participated in a Pride event where the #FBI spoke to attendees about career opportunities and the work the Bureau does to protect civil rights,” the FBI said.

The corrupt agency added, “Visit http://fbi.gov/how-we-can-help-you/outreach#Programs to learn about opportunities to participate in #FBI community programs near you.”

Recently, @FBICharlotte participated in a Pride event where the #FBI spoke to attendees about career opportunities and the work the Bureau does to protect civil rights. Visit https://t.co/HZW5OiKAb0 to learn about opportunities to participate in #FBI community programs near you. pic.twitter.com/eZQbujRQmw — FBI (@FBI) November 5, 2023

The FBI, which was handing out “pride” flags, was predictably obliterated by rational people in their responses to the post:

The FBI is now attending pride events to recruit people to work for them https://t.co/Zji7UhCyw8 — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) November 5, 2023

You too can harass private citizens with no criminal record who have dared oppose policies of the Democrat party while ignoring child sex trafficking and drug cartel activities. you too can entrap dumb people into committing crimes they would never commit otherwise. @FBICharlotte https://t.co/dWa7HpJ8Qg — Nick Searcy, INSURRECTIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) November 5, 2023

Federal law enforcement agency flying non-American flags and specifically recruiting applicants from the left. The @FBI is completely politicized. They are not hiding it. Dismantle this woke and weaponized organization. @Weaponization @JudiciaryGOP @freedomcaucus https://t.co/rnvkLALHia — Steve Friend (@RealStevefriend) November 5, 2023

Just what we need… More mentally ill clowns in the FBI… 🙄 https://t.co/B03IyzEjht — Alex Rosen (@iFightForKids) November 5, 2023

Great. Hey, pro-Hamas lunatics scaled the White House fence yesterday. Anything on that or is it no big deal because they weren’t Trump supporters? https://t.co/AYsoZaFbPR — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 5, 2023

The entire world is laughing at us. 🤡 world 👇 https://t.co/aBr465tCCw — Chad (@Not_ADemocracy) November 5, 2023

Now, not all people who identify as part of the LGBT community would definitely make terrible federal agents.

Only those who closely knew Rock Hudson were aware that he was not even mildly interested in the numerous potential female suitors who were out there willing to marry him during the height of his career.

This is about the bureau and the politicized Department of Justice.

These are entities that target conservatives while ignoring the kind of far-left rioting and violence the country saw play out in major cities across the country through 2020.

The FBI cannot set up a recruiting station at a “pride” event and then go on to claim ever again and under its current leadership that it is a force for blind justice.

If The Western Journal launched an online merchandise store, would you be interested? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

The LGBT community’s co-opted rainbow imagery is nothing if not a political symbol. The FBI has put the world on notice — not only about its priorities, but also about which side of the cultural divide it sits on.

This is not our grandparents’ FBI. This is no longer an agency that seeks to prevent and solve crimes. This is an FBI that spies on Christians in their churches and then aligns itself with open sin.

While FBI Director Christopher Wray was warning last week that Americans faced the potential of terror attacks and even warned that his agency had gaps in intelligence, agents in Charlotte were planning to make their presence known at a political event.

It is disgraceful.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak the truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.