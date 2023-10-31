FBI Director Tells Congress Terror Threat Against US Has Hit 'A Whole Other Level'

FBI Director Christopher Wray told lawmakers in Washington on Tuesday that it is time for Americans to be “concerned” about the potential for Islamic terror attacks on U.S. soil.

Wray, while addressing the Senate’s Homeland Security Committee during a hearing on potential security threats, cited Israel’s war against Hamas and cautioned that now is the time to be vigilant.

“We assess that the actions of Hamas and its allies will serve as an inspiration, the likes of which we haven’t seen since ISIS launched its so-called caliphate several years ago,” Wray said. “In just the past few weeks, multiple foreign terrorist organizations have called for attacks against Americans and the West.”

“The ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of attack on Americans,” the FBI director added, CBS News reported.

Wray also said he was concerned about his agency’s intelligence gaps, which he conceded there are many.

But as far as what is known, Wray told senators that there is a very real threat that people already inside of the country might seek to carry out an attack.

“The reality is that the terrorism threat has been elevated throughout 2023, but the ongoing war in the Middle East has raised the threat of an attack against Americans in the United States to a whole other level,” Wray said.

Wray was also asked by Sen. Rick Scott of Florida if he felt the threat of terror attacks on U.S. soil has elevated since President Joe Biden assumed office in 2021.

The FBI director at first appeared hesitant to answer the question.

“The terror threats have elevated,” he responded after a brief pause.

Sen. Scott: “Do you believe — is the United States safer from foreign terror threats today, are we safer than when Joe Biden took office? Dir. Wray: *pauses for six seconds* “What I would say to you, is that the terror threats have elevated.” pic.twitter.com/kdWOytIU2l — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 31, 2023

While addressing Scott, Wray also stated, “It is a time to be concerned. We are in a dangerous period.”

FBI Director Chris Wray warns Hamas’ terror attacks on Israel will motivate threats similar to those posed by ISIS in years past, although Hamas itself has no capacity to conduct attacks in the U.S. pic.twitter.com/foZp7qFQA8 — Adam Milstein (@AdamMilstein) October 31, 2023

“This is not a time for panic,” he later said. “But it is a time for vigilance.”

Groups that Wray said could inspire attacks on Americans included Hamas, Hezbollah, ISIS, al Qaeda and the regime in Iran.

Wray said the elevated threat of violence is approaching “historic levels” and that the FBI is “urgently” seeking to identify threats.

“Protecting Americans from the threat of terrorism is and remains our number one priority,” Wray said.

According to The Washington Times, Wray warned Americans should be on the lookout for “soft targets” where people might be vulnerable.

He also cautioned the biggest threats could likely come from lone individuals rather than larger terror cells.

