A fugitive who was put on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted List” in September in connection with a 2006 incident in Milwaukee has been arrested in Mexico.

Octaviano Juarez-Corro was arrested in Zapopan, Guadalajara, Mexico, on Thursday, according to a release posted by the FBI.

“Octaviano Juarez-Corro spent the last 16 years running from law enforcement, hiding in another country, and believing time and distance was on his side,” said Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle of the FBI’s Milwaukee Field Office.

“The FBI has a long reach and extraordinary law enforcement partnerships across the globe. I commend the tireless efforts of all our partners from Milwaukee to Mexico in closely coordinating with the FBI in capturing this wanted fugitive and helping to bring this violent offender to justice, as well as closure to the victims and their families,” he said.

Juarez-Corro has been accused of a shooting at Milwaukee’s South Shore Park on Memorial Day in 2006.

The FBI said Juarez-Corro approached a friend of his estranged wife. At the time of the incident, the couple was going through the final stages of their divorce.

Juarez-Corro demanded to be allowed to see his then 3-year-old daughter, according to the FBI.

At that point, according to the FBI, Juarez-Corro’s wife confronted him, said he would not be allowed to see the child, and demanded that he leave.

Shortly after, Juarez-Corro pulled a gun and shot his wife and four other people. Two of the shooting victims died.

A report in the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel called the shootings “execution-style.”

Juarez-Corro’s wife was shot twice in the chest but lived.

“As far as what made this so special? It’s the egregious acts that he committed,” FBI Special Agent Robert Hughes said, according to WISN-TV. “Basically he tried to execute five people or more and the place where it took place was a public park, on Memorial Day, with hundreds of people around.”

“The Milwaukee Police Department appreciates all of the efforts by the FBI and assisting law enforcement agencies involved in the apprehension of Octaviano Juarez-Corro,” Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman added.

“With his capture, we are one step closer to bringing justice and closure to the victims, the victims’ families and everyone that was impacted by this tragic incident. I am committed to working with our community and system partners to build sustainable neighborhoods free of crime that are built on positive relationships,” he said.

Norman had worked the case as a homicide detective.

“Having that burned in your head in regards to the heinous acts that took place that day, it does give it the level of urgency and importance in regards as having these efforts put forth,” he said.

Juarez-Corro was wanted on charges of unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, two counts of first-degree murder, and three counts of first-degree attempted murder, according to the FBI.

The Justice Department will now begin the extradition process to bring Juarez-Corro back to the U.S. for trial.

