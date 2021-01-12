In a memo sent to law enforcement agencies nationwide and circulated internally, the FBI warned violence on Inauguration Day could echo what we saw during the Capitol riot on Jan. 6.

The memo cautioned that all 50 state capitols could see armed protests when Democrat Joe Biden is sworn into office on Jan. 20, according to ABC News’ Aaron Katersky.

Katersky also reported Monday that the FBI was warning that at least one armed group had called for “storming” a host of government buildings if President Donald Trump is removed before Jan. 20.

A group is calling for “storming” state, local, and federal government courthouses and administrative buildings in the event President Trump is removed prior to Inauguration Day, per an FBI bulletin obtained by @ABC — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 11, 2021

TRENDING: Internet Company Takes a Stand Against Facebook, Twitter After Censorship of Trump

Katersky said the memo noted the FBI had “received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January. They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur.”

The FBI has “received information about an identified armed group intending to travel to Washington, DC on 16 January. They have warned that if Congress attempts to remove POTUS via the 25th Amendment a huge uprising will occur,” according to a bulletin obtained by @ABC — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 11, 2021

If true, this isn’t just horrifying but stupid; Congress can’t initiate a 25th Amendment removal, and it would be unlikely to vote on it before Trump’s term ends.

It’s not just Washington, though.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” the memo read, according to Katersky.

“Armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January,” according to an FBI bulletin obtained by @ABC — Aaron Katersky (@AaronKatersky) January 11, 2021

At the U.S. Capitol, meanwhile, here’s a snapshot of the security.

Not surprisingly given the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol last week, security in D.C. has been beefed up big time including newly deployed military personnel. Law enforcement is bracing for more violence as we get closer to Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. That’s in nine days. pic.twitter.com/u7w8LPVkBP — Wolf Blitzer (@wolfblitzer) January 11, 2021

RELATED: Capitol Police Turned Down Help from Trump Administration Twice Because the Force Thought It Would Look Bad: Report

The FBI told Fox News that it doesn’t comment on “specific intelligence products” but that it’s “supporting our state, local, and federal law enforcement partners with maintaining public safety in the communities we serve.”

“Our efforts are focused on identifying, investigating, and disrupting individuals that are inciting violence and engaging in criminal activity,” the bureau said.

Are you concerned about violence on Inauguration Day? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 30% (360 Votes) 70% (856 Votes)

“As we do in the normal course of business, we are gathering information to identify any potential threats and are sharing that information with our partners.

It added, “The FBI respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights. Our focus is not on peaceful protesters, but on those threatening their safety and the safety of other citizens with violence and destruction of property.”

The National Park Service, meanwhile, announced park closures around D.C. in the run-up to the inauguration.

“Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021. This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas,” the Park Service said in a news release on Monday.

“In response, the National Park Service will suspend tours of the Washington Monument beginning January 11, 2021 through January 24, 2021 and may institute temporary closures of public access to roadways, parking areas and restrooms within the National Mall and Memorial Parks if conditions warrant, to protect public safety and park resources. These temporary closures may be extended if the conditions persist. The National Park Service will reopen areas as it determines that the conditions of concern are no longer present.”

“These temporary closures are based upon a determination, in consultation with the local authorities, that such actions are necessary for the maintenance of public health and safety,” it added. “These temporary closures will begin January 11, 2021 and will remain in effect through January 24, 2021, but may be extended if conditions persist.”

This is horrifying and unsurprising at the same time.

The incursion at the Capitol was proof of how broken and hurting we are right now. Violence cannot and will not change that. On the right, most of us learned that last summer. Some fringe elements didn’t get that message, and our country has paid dearly for that.

This past summer, those on the left wouldn’t condemn violent demonstrations or argue security needed to be beefed up. They’ve suddenly gotten wise to this.

We can go on and on about the hypocrisy here — and there’s plenty to go on about — but right now is the time to speak with one voice and condemn these threats.

It doesn’t matter where they emanate from; law enforcement and America need to take them seriously.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.