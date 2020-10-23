Former Hunter Biden business associate Tony Bobulinski’s lawyers told the Senate Homeland Security Committee on Friday that Bobulinski will sit for an interview Friday with the FBI, according to a statement released Friday.

The FBI also reportedly asked Bobulinski to turn over copies of his phones but declined to discuss the matter with Fox News “in keeping with our standard practice of neither confirming nor denying the existence of an investigation.”

Bobulinski told reporters Thursday that his phones contain evidence corroborating his statements about Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s involvement in his son’s business dealings while he was vice president in the Obama administration.

In response to the FBI interview, the Senate Homeland Security Committee and the Senate Finance Committee have both postponed their interviews with Bobulinski, Fox News reported.

FBI asks to interview Hunter Biden’s ex-associate Bobulinski, Senate committee sayshttps://t.co/brRH0XP8kA — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 23, 2020

“I appreciate that the FBI has a job to do, and I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters that our Committees have been investigating for months,” Senate Homeland Security Chairman Sen. Ron Johnson said.

“I expect that Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee as soon as possible and fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings,” the Wisconsin Republican said.

Bobulinski confirmed in a statement on Thursday that Joe Biden was referenced in an email as poised to receive a substantial kickback from a China deal.

“One email sent to Biden on May 13, 2017, with the subject line ‘Expectations,’ included details of ‘remuneration packages’ for six people involved in an unspecified business venture,” the New York Post reported.

The proposed equity split referenced “20” for “H” and “10 held by H for the big guy?”

Contrary to repeated statements made by Joe Biden, Bobulinski said the Democratic nominee was aware and involved.

“Hunter Biden called his dad ‘the Big Guy’ or ‘my Chairman,’ and frequently referenced asking him for his sign-off or advice on various potential deals that we were discussing,” Bobulinski said.

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business. I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Statement from fame Lt. Tony Bobulinski – a business associate of Hunter Biden – obtained by ⁦@FoxNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/mCVzQibflu — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 22, 2020

According to Fox News, Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk, which he said was “a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.” CEFC is a Chinese energy conglomerate founded by Ye Jianming.

The Biden campaign called Bobulinski’s accusations a “desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing campaign.”

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Fox News.

“He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him.”

In his statement, Bobulinski said he is “not a political person. What few campaign contributions I have made in my life were to Democrats.”

“I don’t have a political ax to grind; I just saw behind the Biden curtain and I grew concerned with what I saw,” he said. “The Biden family aggressively leveraged the Biden family name to make millions of dollars from foreign entities even though some were from communist controlled China.”

