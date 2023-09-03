Share
News

Fed Court Permits Doctor's Lawsuit Alleging FDA Exceeded Its Authority with Anti-Ivermectin Campaign

 By Jack Davis  September 3, 2023 at 1:54pm
Share

The Food and Drug Administration went too far in its campaign to persuade Americans not to take the drug ivermectin as a treatment for COVID-19, a federal appeals court ruled Friday.

The decision did not make any judgments about the merits of the drug, but allowed three doctors suing the FDA to have their case heard, according to The Associated Press.

The doctors sued the FDA saying that the campaign, which included social media messages saying “You are not a horse,” went beyond the FDA’s authority.

Drs. Robert L. Apter, Mary Talley Bowden and Paul E. Marik said they were harmed by the campaign. Bowden’s admitting privileges at a Texas hospital were revoked; Marik lost posts at a medical school and a hospital. The suit had been dismissed by a District court, but the doctors appealed. Their victory Friday sends the case back to a lower court.

All three concurred that their reputations had been harmed over this.

Trending:
Looters Pick the Wrong Disaster Area to Target, End Up with Million-Dollar Bails After Florida Sheriff's Office Gets Involved

All three judges on the panel supported the ruling — Judge Don Willett, an appointee of former President Donald Trump who wrote the opinion,  Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod, who was appointed by former President George W. Bush,  and Judge Edith Brown Clement, also appointed by Bush.

“FDA is not a physician,” the ruling said.

Do you support the suit?

“It has authority to inform, announce, and apprise – but not to endorse, denounce, or advise. The Doctors have plausibly alleged that FDA’s Posts fell on the wrong side of the line between telling about and telling to. As such, the Doctors can use the APA to assert their … claims against the Agencies and the Officials,” the ruling said, referring to the Administrative Procedure Act.

“Even tweet-sized doses of personalized medical advice are beyond FDA’s statutory authority,” the ruling said,

The ruling said the argument from the doctors was that: “(1) FDA cannot act without express statutory authority, (2) FDA does not have express authority to recommend against off-label uses of drugs approved for human use, (3) the Posts recommend against ivermectin, therefore ( 4) the Posts are beyond FDA’s authority”

Although the FDA said the APA gave it the power for its comments, the ruling disagreed.

“Nothing in the Act’s plain text authorizes FDA to issue medical advice or recommendations. FDA’s argument from the Act’s purpose statement thus leads nowhere. In sum, while FDA cites plenty of statutory authority allowing it to issue information, it never identifies even colorable authority allowing it to make medical recommendations (at least not without notice and comment),” the ruling said.

Related:
Trump May Be Deprived of His Right to Due Process, Legal Experts Warn

The FDA said its posts were information only, but the court said its messages “directed consumers to take specific actions in keeping with the generally applicable principle that FDA had settled on and announced” and added that “each of the Posts contains imperative elements that go beyond mere factual communication.”

The ruling said the enabling act that created the FDA “expressly shields the Doctors from certain kinds of FDA meddling.“

“This case has broad implications for protecting the practice of medicine from unlawful interference by the FDA,” Jared Kelson, the attorney for the doctors, said in a statement, according to The Hill.

“It’s about ensuring that federal agencies act only within their statutory authority. The FDA crossed a bright line here,” Kelson said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues




Fed Court Permits Doctor's Lawsuit Alleging FDA Exceeded Its Authority with Anti-Ivermectin Campaign
Plane Crashes During Gender Reveal Stunt, Partygoers Oblivious to Deadly Event Right Behind Them
Watch: Dr. Phil Warns Ted Cruz That Dangerous 'Chaos' Agents Are 'Targeting' Kids with Algorithms
Unearthed Princess Diana Audio Exposes Troubling Times, Thoughts on Marriage and Baby Harry
Award-Winning Artist Loses Huge Commission to Sculpt Harriet Tubman Over Color of His Skin
See more...

Conversation