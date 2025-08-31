Share
News
Piles of human remains were discovered in the desert near Searchlight, Nevada, in late August 2025.
Piles of human remains were discovered in the desert near Searchlight, Nevada, in late August 2025. (@TrueCrimeUpdat / X screen shot)

Federal Government Investigating After Dozens of Cremated Human Remains Found in Nevada Desert

 By Ole Braatelien  August 31, 2025 at 4:30am
Share

The grim discovery of human remains in Nevada on Tuesday launched the Bureau of Land Management into an investigation.

An anonymous passerby discovered about 70 piles of ashes on a dirt road near the community of Searchlight, which is about an hour’s drive south from Las Vegas, according to KLAS-TV.

The Bureau of Land Management later confirmed the ashes were human cremated remains.

While it is legal to scatter ashes on public land in Nevada, the “commercial distribution of cremated remains” is more restricted, according to KLAS.

The agency hasn’t released many details about the case, as the investigation is still ongoing, according to KVVU-TV in Las Vegas.

In an unrelated incident, a Las Vegas funeral home was forced to shut down for malpractice, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Aug. 11.

McDermott’s Funeral Home and Cremation Services didn’t properly dispose of eight bodies, according to the Nevada State Board of Funeral & Cemetery Services.

One cadaver had reportedly decayed for 10 months.

Michael Trotta, whose business was adjacent to the funeral home, noticed the stench early on.

“I came in a few days, and it was so bad, I couldn’t handle it,” Trotta said. “I had to leave because it was stinking so bad.”

Related:
Senior Israeli Official Flees US While Out on Bail for Child Sex Charges

JoAnn Gallant, an employee of Trotta’s, said she had confronted the funeral home owner about the smell.

“I went to talk to the guy, and he said, ‘Oh, no, we keep them on ice,’” Gallant said. “The poor family members of those people. I wish we could have recorded the smell so people could understand how bad it was. We had to go home a lot.”

The funeral home also didn’t file its death records on time, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Christ Grant, the owner, said he hadn’t cremated the bodies because he was waiting for approvals from Clark County Social Service.

Human nature is: ‘Funeral Home got closed. I bet they were doing some scummy stuff,’” Grant told the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

“Nobody thinks that me and my staff lost everything. I just lost a 25-year career. I just lost a business that I’ve been building for 8½ years. I just lost the ability to even provide for my family,” Grant said.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , ,
Share
Ole Braatelien
Contributing Journalist
Ole Braatelien, a writer for The Western Journal since 2022, earned his bachelor's from Arizona State University's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication.




Federal Government Investigating After Dozens of Cremated Human Remains Found in Nevada Desert
Disturbing: Future Doctor Facing Charges for Allegedly Running Hidden Camera Operation Inside Hospitals
Tennessee Cops Say Legendary Sheriff Likely Murdered His Wife, Her Death Was Featured in the Classic Film 'Walking Tall'
Tragic: Deputies Investigating After Nearly 2 Dozen Dogs Die at Boarding Facility
DeSantis Vows to Fight After Federal Judge Rules Against Alligator Alcatraz Expansion
See more...

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Conversation