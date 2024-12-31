FEMA Admits It Failed to Deliver on Christmas Pledge to North Carolina Helene Victims

Many have criticized the home stretch of President Joe Biden’s first and only presidential term.

The primary reason for that has been Bidden’s rampant pardons and commutations, particularly in the last month or so.

(His pardon of his son, Hunter, despite years of saying he would do otherwise, was a particularly contentious moment for Biden.)

But Biden’s pardon spree also had the unintentionally beneficial effect of brushing an even more damning scandal under the rug.

In short, Biden’s Federal Emergency Management Agency came under intense scrutiny when it utterly botched — perhaps maliciously (more on this later) — the disaster relief response after Hurricane Helene annihilated swathes of the country.

This latest issue appears to be one of broken Christmas promises, and no, it’s not going to help FEMA’s sagging reputation.

According to WLOS, FEMA has come up woefully short in its stated mission of moving 26 families into mobile homes by Christmas while North Carolina cleanup continues.

Just how short did FEMA come of its goal?

According to some quick calculations, FEMA has hit on a paltry 11.5 percent of its stated goal.

If you’re good with the math, yes, FEMA has aided a grand total of three families — out of 26.

“Twenty-three families have been identified, and required background checks are taking place. We are continuing to work and get families into these homes as quickly as possible,” a FEMA representative told WLOS.

WLOS added, “FEMA reports weather and utility connection issues have caused delays in the final installation.”

Now, had this incident been in isolation, perhaps it’s chalked up as much ado about nothing.

After all, “weather” and “connection issues” are plausible enough when battling the outdoor elements.

But given that other scandal Biden’s FEMA has found itself in recently, it’s tough to blame any critics for casting a suspicious eye on this.

For the unaware, FEMA came under intense scrutiny in November when reports broke that one of its supervisors had told canvassers to specifically avoid any Florida houses with signage for now-President-elect Donald Trump — no matter how much aid or help it looked like the family needed.

For the unaware, FEMA came under intense scrutiny in November when reports broke that one of its supervisors had told canvassers to specifically avoid any Florida houses with signage for now-President-elect Donald Trump — no matter how much aid or help it looked like the family needed.

That very same supervisor in question then made things exponentially thornier when she basically implied that the anti-Trump directives are more widespread and rampant than originally thought.

“So this is not isolated,” said Marn’i Washington, the supervisor in question. “This is a colossal event of avoidance, not just in the state of Florida, but you will find avoidance in the Carolinas.”

The state of Florida has sued FEMA over these alleged practices.

