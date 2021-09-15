Fencing Around Capitol Building Returns Ahead of 'Justice for J6' Rally

Law enforcement officials are preparing for armed protesters and reconstructing a temporary fence around the U.S. Capitol ahead of a “Justice for J6” rally planned for Saturday, WRC-TV in Washington reported on Tuesday.

The rally is in support of individuals arrested in connection with the Jan. 6 incursion of the Capitol.

Participants in the event Saturday, organized by a group called Look Ahead America, will demand that the Jan. 6 rioters “are treated as least as well as antifa, Black Lives Matter, and Trump inauguration protesters, most of whom saw charges of violence dropped,” the Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard reported earlier this month.

A temporary fence is expected to be constructed around the Capitol grounds from Friday until Sunday.

“As we look across social media, there are calls on some of the disparate sites for folks to come armed,” D.C. Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Chris Geldart told WRC-TV.

“We’ve seen that before on a lot of our other events,” Geldart said. “So, this is reminding folks that come to the District what our laws are here and that, you know, you can’t carry a gun here.”

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has not submitted a request for assistance from the National Guard, though the Capitol Police could still make that call, Geldart said.

The Capitol Police also will be allowed to deputize outside law enforcement officers to join them in responding to any incidents if needed.

“The Capitol is actually in discussions with them [the National Guard] in case them for a quick reaction force,” Geldart said.

“But aside from that, they’re getting resources from the region, law enforcement resources from the region, to come in to support.”

Counterprotesters plan to hold a rally in opposition to what they describe as “the Jan. 6 insurrectionists, nazis, and white supremacists as they return to Washington, DC,” according to one Instagram post.

The Justice for J6 rally will be held from noon to 1:15 p.m. Saturday, according to the Look Ahead America website.







In its list of rules for the rally, it says, “Travel in groups. Be respectful to our security team and law enforcement. Do not wear or bring political, candidate, or another organization’s paraphernalia.”

“Do wear your red, white, and blue and bring your American flag and signs to show your support of the J6 prisoners,” the group says. “If you see anyone causing trouble, start recording them with your cell phone video and signal for help to an LAA Volunteer (in the red LAA T-shirts).”

Look Ahead America also has scheduled similar rallies in 17 states, according to its website.

