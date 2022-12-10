Parler Share
Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-PA) stands for a photo opportunity in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) office at the U.S. Capitol on Nov 15 in Washington, D.C.
Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-PA) stands for a photo opportunity in Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's (D-NY) office at the U.S. Capitol on Nov 15 in Washington, D.C. (Drew Angerer / Getty Images)

Fetterman Set to Make Cameo Appearance in Netflix Christian Bale Film: 'Face That Fits in the 1830s'

 By Richard Moorhead  December 10, 2022 at 8:15am
One Democratic Senator-elect is set to make his debut.

Not giving a speech on the Senate floor — rather, appearing in a Netflix historical film.

Senator-elect John Fetterman will have a cameo appearance in Christian Bale’s “The Pale Blue Eye.”

The thriller film is slated for release on the streaming service in January, according to Fox News.

“The Pale Blue Eye” features a detective investigating the murder of a West Point cadet in the 1830s.

The film features Bale appearing as the main character, as well as a producer.

Famed American writer Edgar Allen Poe appears as a character in the film — having been a cadet at the military academy during the same historical period.

Fetterman shared a photo from the set on Friday, featuring himself and Bale of “Batman” fame dressed in setting-appropriate costumes.

Fetterman’s wife Gisele Fetterman also features in the cameo, appearing in costume.

In a panel event, Bale pointed to Fetterman’s features as appropriate for a movie set in the 1830s.

“John’s got this fantastic face,” the actor and filmmaker said of the Democratic politician.

“I said to [director Scott Cooper], ‘we’ve got to have him in the tavern. You’ve got to have that face.'”

Cooper and Bale had previously met Fetterman when they were filming a movie in Braddock, Pennsylvania — a town which Fetterman was then the mayor of, according to Fox News.

“That’s a face that fits in the 1830s,” Bale said of Fetterman’s features.

Fetterman previously appeared in “Out of The Furnace,” a modern-day crime film which Cooper and Bale collaborated on.

Fetterman defeated Republican nominee Dr. Mehmet Oz in November’s midterm election.

The current Pennsylvania lieutenant governor is slated to be sworn in as the state’s new U.S. senator in January.

