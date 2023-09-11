'Revolutionary Communists' Target Jason Aldean Concert, Aren't So Tough When Police Show Up

If you need any further proof that America is the freest country in the world, look no further than the type of idiocy this country tolerates.

A brazen incident at a Jason Aldean concert was crystal clear proof of that fact.

Aldean was performing in Tinley Park, Illinois, just outside Chicago, on Saturday night when a group calling themselves “Revolutionary Communists” (yes, they have a website, and yes, it looks like it’s been built with pre-Soviet Union era computers) showed up to make some sort of statement.

The statement? Oh, just your typical communist nonsense whilst burning the American flag.

Reporter Ford Fischer took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared some video of the “revolutionaries” burning the flag, and the police response to it.

WARNING: The following video contains imagery and language some readers may find offensive.

VIDEO THREAD: Tonight as Jason Aldean held a concert in Chicago suburb Tinley Park, the RevComs (“Revolutionary Communists”) burned American flags in view of attendees, an act specifically condemned in the hit song Try That in a Small Town. Police declared an unlawful assembly… pic.twitter.com/7lwW2IGoEJ — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 10, 2023

In the first video Fischer shared, the small group of communists set fire to the American flag while chanting a variety of nonsense.

“F*** the U.S. and all its lies!” you can hear in the video. You can barely make out whatever other perceived grievances this group claims it has.

Eventually, you can hear the police declaring this group’s antics constituted “unlawful assembly.”

But this is where some wildly unintentional comedy rears its funny head.

This band of “revolutionaries” … packed up and left, with nary a fuss.

Could you imagine if these ingrates had been around during the American Revolution? This country would still be eating crumpets and drinking (unfairly taxed) tea.

A second video from Fischer shows that instead of taking up their arms and fighting back against this perceived fascism, these “revolutionaries” opted for cute little chants and phrases — perhaps the most emblematic microcosm imaginable for the current state of the country.

WARNING: The following video contains language some readers may find offensive.

2) “We did it in a small town! We did it in a small town!” chanted the RevComs (“Revolutionary Communists”) as they marched away from the Jason Aldean concert where they burned American flags. “1, 2, 3, 4, slavery, genocide, and war! 5, 6, 7, 8, America was never great!” pic.twitter.com/VBLnYG8h0X — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 10, 2023

You can hear the communists declare “We did it in a small town,” which is a clear reference to Aldean’s wildly popular and equally controversial song, “Try That in a Small Town.”

If by “we did it,” they meant that they stood around and burned the U.S. flag before meekly kowtowing to the police, then sure. They absolutely “did it.”

But if they’re trying to affect any actual change?

They honestly probably could’ve gotten more done with a “one, two, three, four, I declare a thumb war” chant.

Adding to the unintentional comedy of this all, the “RevComs” took to their 1994 GeoCities-inspired web site to — gloat?

“In the weeks leading up to the Jason Aldean concert in the Chicago suburb of Tinley Park, the Revcoms pledged that we would CALL OUT fascist country singer Jason Aldean and burn an American flag at his concert in defiance of his Lynch mob anthem, ‘Try That in a Small Town.’ And that is exactly what we did this past Saturday,” the group bragged on Monday.

Couple quick points here:

For the love of vocabulary, can someone please buy leftists dictionaries and thesauruses? Fascism does not mean people you disagree with. To quote the great fictional philosopher Iñigo Montoya, “You keep using that word, I do not think it means what you think it means.” Color this writer skeptical, but a demonstration is typically more effective when it’s actually presented in front of the alleged “fascist,” no? Bragging you got to stand out in the streets before bending the knee to the police isn’t exactly a “revolution.”

At the end of the day, this incident does capture so much of what’s wrong with this country: It’s filled with idiotic ingrates.

Is America perfect? Heck no. Should America constantly seek to improve itself? Heck yes.

America is still the best and freest country in the world (perhaps to a fault, but that’s a different story for a different time). The fact that these buffoons get to share their idiocy with the world in such a public manner, while burning the flag of this country, is a testament to that.

But just as they have the right to show their rears to the world, so too does the rest of the country have the right to point at laugh at them.

And between their horrid website, spineless rhetoric and utter lack of vocabulary, you’d be hard pressed not to guffaw at these “revolutionaries.”

