'Do Your F***ing Job': 'Varsity Blues' Star Absolutely Dismantles the DNC in Memorial Day Video

A veteran television and film actor is taking aim at the Democratic National Committee for what he sees as the organization’s betrayal of American democracy.

James Van Der Beek torched the DNC in a Memorial Day video.

The actor of “Varsity Blues” and “Dawson’s Creek” fame criticized the DNC’s decision not to schedule any primary debates for the 2024 presidential election.

Van Der Beek didn’t hold back in the TikTok video.

“I cannot get over the fact that the Democratic National Committee is saying there will not be a debate to decide the nominee for president.”

WARNING: The following video contains vulgar language that some viewers may find offensive.

“Are you f****** kidding me?”

“There is no debate… There’s no debate? Over an 80-year-old man? Who if he lives will be the oldest sitting president in the history of the country?”

Van Der Beek accused the Democratic organization of ignoring the will of its own voters by refusing to schedule primary debates.

“So the DNC is openly ignoring, bypassing the will of the people.”

“How is anybody in the DNC today going to post about thanking our troops and thanking the families who have made the ultimate sacrifice to preserve our democracy and our way of freedom?”

“Any member of the DNC who is going to think about posting that today — stop. Think. And do your f****** job.”

Some alternate Democratic candidates register with political support rare for primary challengers in polls.

One Fox News poll registered 28 percent of Democratic support for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Marianne Williamson.

Less than half of Democrats expressed support for the idea of Biden running again in an April Associated Press poll — an unprecedented development in modern presidential politics.

In spite of the real support for alternate Democrats, the party has failed to schedule any primary debates, according to Fox News.

The icing of debates isn’t unprecedented.

Former President Donald Trump didn’t appear in any debates with his minor primary challengers during his tenure, and neither did former President Barack Obama.

