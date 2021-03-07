One of the most powerful Democrats in New York state politics on Sunday called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins had said last week after three women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment that she would call for Cuomo to step down if there was a fourth accusation.

An allegation published in The Washington Post claims Cuomo tried to lure a former media aide into a hotel room during the time he was Housing and Urban Development secretary. The report also quoted other women who said Cuomo created “an office culture they believed was degrading to young women.”

A report in the Wall Street Journal said a former aide who worked for Cuomo between 2013 and 2015 said the governor was inappropriate with her several times while she was working.

The latest reports come after revelations from former aide Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett who have described being harassed at work and from Anna Ruch, who said she was subject to unwanted attention from Cuomo at a wedding reception.

Stewart-Cousins said enough is enough, according to WKBW-TV.

Thank you Majority Leader @AndreaSCousins for bravely standing up for all New Yorkers and calling on Governor Cuomo to resign. Now more than ever, New Yorkers deserve leaders who will protect and lift up the residents of our state. Cuomo has proven he is unfit to serve. https://t.co/XkCYef4V5a — NY Working Families Party (@NYWFP) March 7, 2021

“Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project,” she said in a written statement.

“New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign,” she said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hedged on a call for his resignation, but neither did he support the embattled governor.

“I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of NY,” Heastie said.

NEW: After Senate Majority Leader @AndreaSCousins statement saying “For the good of the state @NYGovCuomo must resign” — Assembly Speaker @CarlHeastie says “I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of NY.” — Emily DeFeciani (@CBS6_Emily) March 7, 2021

The New York State Assembly Speaker has now also called on Gov. Cuomo to resign pic.twitter.com/bL3hiurpgm — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 7, 2021

Cuomo said Sunday he is not resigning.

Although Democrats control both houses of New York’s state legislature, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay issued a statement on behalf of Republicans calling for Cuomo to step down and the legislature to impeach him if Cuomo does not quit.

“In the wake of mounting sexual harassment allegations and a potentially criminal nursing home cover-up, Andrew Cuomo has offered excuses, explanations and half-hearted apologies. He must now offer his immediate resignation,” Barclay said.

“Assembly Republicans called for an Impeachment Commission two weeks ago, when it became clear the public was deceived about the nursing home tragedy which claimed the lives of more than 15,000 seniors. Since that time, multiple women have courageously stepped forward with disturbing accounts of harassment, describing personal encounters with the governor that have been both abusive and unacceptable. Democrat majorities have shown no support for an Impeachment Commission and have still failed to utilize legislative powers to begin hearings and investigations,” Barclay said.

“The Cuomo Administration is out of excuses, out of credibility and out of time. For the 213 members of the Legislature, our path is clear: if the governor is unwilling to step down and resolve this himself, we must be prepared to do it for him,” Barclay said.

