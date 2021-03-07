Login
Is He Finished? New York Senate Majority Leader Calls for Andrew Cuomo's Resignation

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Feb. 22.Seth Wenig - Pool - AFP / Getty ImagesNew York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at a vaccination site in the Brooklyn borough of New York, on Feb. 22. (Seth Wenig - Pool - AFP / Getty Images)

By Jack Davis
Published March 7, 2021 at 3:20pm
One of the most powerful Democrats in New York state politics on Sunday called for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to resign.

State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins had said last week after three women accused Cuomo of sexual harassment that she would call for Cuomo to step down if there was a fourth accusation.

An allegation published in The Washington Post claims Cuomo tried to lure a former media aide into a hotel room during the time he was Housing and Urban Development secretary. The report also quoted other women who said Cuomo created “an office culture they believed was degrading to young women.”

A report in the Wall Street Journal said a former aide who worked for Cuomo between 2013 and 2015 said the governor was inappropriate with her several times while she was working.

The latest reports come after revelations from former aide Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett who have described being harassed at work and from Anna Ruch, who said she was subject to unwanted attention from Cuomo at a wedding reception.

Stewart-Cousins said enough is enough, according to WKBW-TV.

“Everyday there is another account that is drawing away from the business of government. We have allegations about sexual harassment, a toxic work environment, the loss of credibility surrounding the Covid-19 nursing home data and questions about the construction of a major infrastructure project,” she said in a written statement.

Is this the end for Gov. Andrew Cuomo?

“New York is still in the midst of this pandemic and is still facing the societal, health and economic impacts of it. We need to govern without daily distraction. For the good of the state Governor Cuomo must resign,” she said.

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie hedged on a call for his resignation, but neither did he support the embattled governor.

“I think it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of NY,” Heastie said.

Cuomo said Sunday he is not resigning.

Although Democrats control both houses of New York’s state legislature, Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay issued a statement on behalf of Republicans calling for Cuomo to step down and the legislature to impeach him if Cuomo does not quit.

“In the wake of mounting sexual harassment allegations and a potentially criminal nursing home cover-up, Andrew Cuomo has offered excuses, explanations and half-hearted apologies. He must now offer his immediate resignation,” Barclay said.

“Assembly Republicans called for an Impeachment Commission two weeks ago, when it became clear the public was deceived about the nursing home tragedy which claimed the lives of more than 15,000 seniors. Since that time, multiple women have courageously stepped forward with disturbing accounts of harassment, describing personal encounters with the governor that have been both abusive and unacceptable. Democrat majorities have shown no support for an Impeachment Commission and have still failed to utilize legislative powers to begin hearings and investigations,” Barclay said.

“The Cuomo Administration is out of excuses, out of credibility and out of time. For the 213 members of the Legislature, our path is clear: if the governor is unwilling to step down and resolve this himself, we must be prepared to do it for him,” Barclay said.

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







Is He Finished? New York Senate Majority Leader Calls for Andrew Cuomo's Resignation
