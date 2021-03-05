Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s staff reportedly rewrote a report to alter the number of nursing home deaths in the state.

The report from state health officials in June included that over 9,000 people had died in nursing homes, and aides took the figure out before it was made public, The New York Times reported.

A directive from the state government was partially attributed to the high death toll, as it put some coronavirus patients into nursing homes, citing low capacity in hospitals.

Removing the data from the report was just one of the many attempts by the Cuomo team in the early days of the pandemic to conceal data, according to The Times.

The actual death count was undercounted by thousands, but that detail was not revealed until an investigation was conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

For the “Lessons in Leadership” author, the dominos keep falling to destroy his political future.

In addition to the nursing home scandal, Cuomo is facing three allegations of sexual harassment from former staffers.

At a news conference Wednesday, Cuomo attempted to apologize for his inappropriate behavior, and even blamed his Italian background for his actions.

“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional and I truly and deeply apologize for it,” Cuomo said, according to Fox News.

“I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it.”

While Cuomo confronted the sexual harassment accusations against him, he did not elaborate on his role in the nursing home controversy, which was an already well-developed story prior to Thursday night’s NYT report.

Any sensible person would think this double whammy would be enough for him to resign, however the governor has no plans to leave his position yet.

Cuomo was elevated to martyrdom by the media for months because they viewed him as a perfect foil to former President Donald Trump.

The media are covering up Andrew Cuomo’s COVID nursing home scandal. A year ago, they couldn’t stop hyping Cuomo and praising his “leadership.” We have the receipts. pic.twitter.com/TQ2IdNaZV7 — MediaResearchCenter (@theMRC) March 1, 2021



A lot of conservatives who were following the governor closely during the pandemic knew that Cuomo’s dog and pony show was a ruse intended to raise his status as a political celebrity.

It is a good thing that the truth about Cuomo is being exposed. However, it is meaningless unless he is impeached or steps down.

