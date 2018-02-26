The Western Journal

RSS Feed
Back
Back
News Politics Videos
Print

Fire and Fraudulent: Michael Wolff Walks Off Set After Interviewer Drops Bomb With 1 Tough Question

By Jonathan Pincus
February 26, 2018 at 1:53pm

Print

Controversial columnist and author Michael Wolff abruptly ended an interview with an Australian talk show Sunday morning.

The author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” walked off the set of “The Today Show” after being questioned about his claims that President Donald Trump is having an affair.

“You said during a TV interview just last month that you are ‘absolutely sure’ that Donald Trump is currently having an affair while president behind the back of the first lady, and I repeat you said you were ‘absolutely sure,'” host Ben Fordham posited during the segment.

He continued: “Just last week, however, you back-flipped and said I quote, ‘I do not know if the president is having an affair.’ Do you owe the president and the first lady an apology, Mr. Wolff?”

As can be seen in the clip below, Wolff didn’t answer the question. Instead, he claimed he couldn’t hear Fordham. However, as noted by Business Insider, the interview had been going smoothly for roughly five minutes prior to the incident occurring.

The Western Journal Daily Email

Facebook

Thanks For Subscribing!

“I can’t hear you,” Wolff said, before jostling with his earpiece.

Fordham then repeated his question, again to no avail.

Wolff asked for a crew member’s assistance while Fordham continued to ask the author if he could hear him.

Do you buy Wolff’s explanation that he couldn’t hear the question?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“No, I’m not getting anything,” Wolff replied. The “Fire and Fury” author then removed his earpiece and exited the set while a perplexed Fordham looked on.

“It looks like the interview may be over,” Fordham said.

The talk show’s official Twitter account posted a video a short while later of footage from the U.K. studio where Wolff was speaking during the interview. The footage revealed that audio coming from the Australia studio was completely intact and clear, contrary to Wolff’s claims that the audio was interrupted.

RELATED: McCarthy: ‘Schiff Memo Harms Democrats More Than It Helps Them’

This isn’t the first time an interview involving Wolff has ended prematurely.

As reported by The Western Journal, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski cut her interview with Wolff short after the controversial author denied that he had ever accused U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley of having an affair with the president.

“I didn’t infer anything about Nikki Haley. What I inferred was that the president is — is that many of the people around the president believe he is still involved with various women,” Wolff said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

“Come on. Are you kidding? You’re on the set of ‘Morning Joe.’ We don’t BS here,” Brzezinski responded.

After playing a game of cat-and-mouse with Wolff, Brzezinski ended the interview.

“If you don’t get it, if you don’t get what we’re talking about, I’m sorry. This is awkward. You’re here on the set with us, but we’re done,” the “Morning Joe” host declared. “Michael Wolff, thank you. We’re going to go to break now. Bye, everyone. We’ll be right back.”

What do you think? Scroll down to comment below.

Print

Tags: Donald Trump

By: Jonathan Pincus on February 26, 2018 at 1:53pm

Let us know what you think!

Popular Right Now

Erin Coates

Ted Lieu

Democrat Rep. Openly Admits He’ll Lie About Gun Facts Whenever He Wants

Joe Setyon

wayne lapierre

NRA Tears Apart Boycott Talks… Slams Corporate Sponsors Cutting Ties in Brutal Statement

Jonathan Pincus

brandon huff

Parkland Survivor Has Had Enough… Destroys Peterson’s Reputation With 2-Word Bombshell

Grace Carr

Parents Go After LGBT Community After Transgender Wins 2nd Straight Girls Wrestling Title

Jonathan Pincus

arming air marshals

Ex-Air Marshal Comes Forward on FL Shooting With Statement Democrats Hate

Erin Coates

active shooter training, Parkland FL

Armed Teacher Blasts Cowardly Deputies Who Refused to Stop Shooting

Jonathan Pincus

james mattis, donald trump

Mattis Challenges Trump, Undermines Most Controversial Military Order in Years

Erin Coates

brendan_fraser

Ever Wonder What Happened to Brendan Fraser? It’s a Lot Darker Than We Thought

Recently Posted