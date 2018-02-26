Fire and Fraudulent: Michael Wolff Walks Off Set After Interviewer Drops Bomb With 1 Tough Question

Controversial columnist and author Michael Wolff abruptly ended an interview with an Australian talk show Sunday morning.

The author of “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House” walked off the set of “The Today Show” after being questioned about his claims that President Donald Trump is having an affair.

“You said during a TV interview just last month that you are ‘absolutely sure’ that Donald Trump is currently having an affair while president behind the back of the first lady, and I repeat you said you were ‘absolutely sure,'” host Ben Fordham posited during the segment.

He continued: “Just last week, however, you back-flipped and said I quote, ‘I do not know if the president is having an affair.’ Do you owe the president and the first lady an apology, Mr. Wolff?”

As can be seen in the clip below, Wolff didn’t answer the question. Instead, he claimed he couldn’t hear Fordham. However, as noted by Business Insider, the interview had been going smoothly for roughly five minutes prior to the incident occurring.

“I can’t hear you,” Wolff said, before jostling with his earpiece.

Fordham then repeated his question, again to no avail.

Wolff asked for a crew member’s assistance while Fordham continued to ask the author if he could hear him.

“No, I’m not getting anything,” Wolff replied. The “Fire and Fury” author then removed his earpiece and exited the set while a perplexed Fordham looked on.

“It looks like the interview may be over,” Fordham said.

The talk show’s official Twitter account posted a video a short while later of footage from the U.K. studio where Wolff was speaking during the interview. The footage revealed that audio coming from the Australia studio was completely intact and clear, contrary to Wolff’s claims that the audio was interrupted.

This isn’t the first time an interview involving Wolff has ended prematurely.

As reported by The Western Journal, MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski cut her interview with Wolff short after the controversial author denied that he had ever accused U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley of having an affair with the president.

“I didn’t infer anything about Nikki Haley. What I inferred was that the president is — is that many of the people around the president believe he is still involved with various women,” Wolff said on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

“Come on. Are you kidding? You’re on the set of ‘Morning Joe.’ We don’t BS here,” Brzezinski responded.

After playing a game of cat-and-mouse with Wolff, Brzezinski ended the interview.

“If you don’t get it, if you don’t get what we’re talking about, I’m sorry. This is awkward. You’re here on the set with us, but we’re done,” the “Morning Joe” host declared. “Michael Wolff, thank you. We’re going to go to break now. Bye, everyone. We’ll be right back.”

