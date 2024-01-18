Firefighter Has Perfect Response to Woman Telling Blue-Collar Workers to Get 'Real Careers'
A perhaps self-centered and overly materialistic woman who seemed to demean “low-value” first responders and blue-collar workers for supposedly lacking “real careers” received a subtle but effective comeuppance on social media.
Via TokTok, the woman tried to explain to the male population that a more lucrative career switch is necessary to date “a high-value woman like me.”
Firefighter Bernard L. Taylor responded, however, that “I think I can say this on behalf of my firefighter brothers: With all due respect, ma’am, we’re good.”
Taylor also quipped underneath the video that, “Here I am thinking I’m doing pretty well in life.”
In the video, the woman specifically ruled out, in a superficial way, police, firefighters, postal workers and construction workers (and, by extension, anyone in a blue-collar-adjacent profession) as the kind of man that she would ever consider marrying or even dating.
She went on to claim that “there is nothing high value about making $70,000 a year,” and that kind of income is “pathetic; it’s sad.”
According to Forbes, however, the average salary in the U.S. is only about $60,000.
Moreover, depending on the jurisdiction, cops and firefighters often make well into six figures, especially with overtime.
Parenthetically, have you paid for a plumber to come to your house to make repairs recently?
The woman in the video implied that the indicia of success in terms of a future spouse, is a successful entrepreneur who drives a Lamborghini rather than a “[expletive] Toyota.”
What this woman might be missing is that a male entrepreneur who has worked long and hard to achieve success — and business success is never guaranteed — is probably not going to be attracted to a woman he perceives as a gold digger, at least not for a long-term relationship.
Much of the bandwidth, for example, on the controversial manosphere — and there are various factions in the manosphere, with popular YouTube channels that disagree with each other about relationship issues — is consumed by discussions of what constitutes “high value” in terms of a potential mate.
It’s a complicated subject, and men and women seem to differ significantly in what they look for in a relationship.
And there is a lot of room for improvement, obviously, in the way that both perceive and interact with each other.
Various manospherians (and again, it’s a controversial and sometimes polarized space) have argued, however, that the contemporary Instagram/TikTok era has brought about unrealistic female expectations, or “dating inflation” that this particular woman on TikTok appears to have articulated.
Leaving that aside, so-called blue-collar jobs that require sophisticated and impressive hands-on skills and can be dangerous are essential for public safety and creating and maintaining the infrastructure.
Perhaps with that in mind, the woman in the video grudgingly, if not arrogantly, admitted that “we do need people to take the trash out,” but dismissively also asserted that, “I don’t want my husband coming home smelling like trash.”
It is worth mentioning in this context that Mike Rowe, the former “Dirty Jobs” host, has repeatedly warned about how many perfectly respectable and high-paying jobs in the skilled trades have gone begging.
The longtime TV host has set up a foundation that awards scholarships to men and women who seek training at trade schools, which is often a far better option than graduating from a four-year college with a degree in some esoteric major and then having to rely on the Biden administration and the taxpayer for student debt relief.
