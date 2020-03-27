Firefighters Make Daring Rescue After SUV Swept Away by Floodwaters

We’re faced with choices every single day. Most of them will be made quickly, and we will go on with our lives without ever reflecting on those decisions.

And then there are riskier choices. Choosing when to cross a flooded road is one of those choices: And for as long as roads flood, there will be people who choose to cross them at dangerous times.

Someone in a red SUV made that decision Tuesday night on Rally Hill Road in Middle Tennessee. Recent heavy rains had caused flooding, and the car was swept over 15 feet off the road.

The Maury County Fire Department responded and managed to rescue all occupants — but not without hiccups.

The fire department posted about the incident on Wednesday.

“MCFD was dispatched to Rally Hill Rd last night at 8:04PM for a water rescue,” the post explained. “Responding units: Rescue 1, Swiftwater Trailer, Engine 10, District Chief 1, Div Chief Johnson, Special Operations Chief Jimmy Contreras, and OEM Hardy.”

“Arriving units found, yet again, a vehicle had been swept off the roadway and was approximately 15 feet down stream,” Chief Richard Schatz said. “Units deployed a raft and missed the vehicle on the first attempt.”

“A rope system was set up the second time and units were able to successfully remove both occupants after securing them in PFD’s.”

“Unfortunately, we did encounter an operational issue that resulted in the raft capsizing,” Schatz continued. “All occupants were able to safely and immediately make it to shore without injury other than minor scrapes.”

According to some commenters on the fire department’s Facebook post, the area is known to be problematic.

“That road is going to cause one of our first responders to be hurt or worse,” one commenter wrote. “It needs to completely closed off when it rains!!”

Started in 1970, the fire department “is dedicated to protecting the property and lives of all those who live and visit our county,” according to its “About” page.

Their website states that their mission is “to protect the lives and property of the citizens of Maury County from fire and danger through Dedication, Sacrifice, Training, and Readiness.”

Those values were reflected in the rescue of those trapped in the SUV, but also in the department’s resolve to begin more training to avoid another “operational issue.”

“Units are conducting a follow up exercise this week to better preplan the frequent rescue site for high line operations,” the post concluded.

