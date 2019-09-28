SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Fire Department Holds Photo Shoot To Welcome 9 Babies Born Within 5 Months of Each Other

By Kayla Kunkel
Published September 28, 2019 at 12:20am
Print

A California fire department was blessed to welcome nine new babies into its family within just five months.

And the firefighters found the sweetest way to celebrate.

“Say hello to Rancho Cucamonga Fire’s newest little family members!” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

“Between March and July of this year, nine babies were born in the department and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to capture this special moment.”

The post featured a series of precious photos of the babies and their parents inside the firehouse.

TRENDING: Chelsea’s Swipe at Trump ‘Scandal’ Backfires When Everyone Reminds Her Hillary & Bill Are Her Parents

Of the nine babies born to the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District family, seven were girls and only two were boys.

The post has won the hearts of thousands across social media, gaining over 3,000 shares in less than a week.

Some commenters simply wished the quickly growing fire family well, but others had questions about the circumstances.

“Was there a storm? Were you all snowed in? Is there something in the water? I have questions…” one commenter asked.

Another wrote in response to a picture of the infants lying on their fathers’ fire coats, “Hope those turnout coats are CLEAN!!” RCFD responded, “Absolutely!”

Others suggested a recreation of the photos as the children age.

RELATED: KFC Surprises Mom Who Walked an Hour to Work Each Day for a Year with New Car

The post featured several different poses including one with the fathers holding their babies proudly in front of the fire trucks, one with the fathers in their blue uniforms and a group shot including the mothers.

With the recent news of graduates of the New York Fire Department’s training academy who are following in the footsteps of their 9/11 hero parents, it raises the question: How many of these little ones will grow up to become firefighters just like their dads?

“We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!” the fire department wrote.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Kayla Kunkel
Staff Writer
Kayla has been a staff writer for The Western Journal since 2018. She enjoys writing stories about faith and entertainment.
Kayla Kunkel began writing for The Western Journal in 2018. She enjoys writing uplifting stories about faith and entertainment. Kayla is currently finishing her bachelor's degree online with Grand Canyon University, an endeavor that originally began in 2010 at the University of Memphis.
Birthplace
Tennessee
Honors/Awards
Lifetime Member of the Girl Scouts
Education
Grand Canyon University
Location
Arizona
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Lifestyle & Human Interest







Cop Buys New Car Seats for Mom of Twins After Pulling Her Over for Missing License Plate
Fire Department Holds Photo Shoot To Welcome 9 Babies Born Within 5 Months of Each Other
Truck Driver Rapidly Sinking in Flood Until Quick-Thinking Man Grabs Rope and Races To Save His Life
'The Karate Kid' Actor Robert Garrison Dies at 59
World Vision Launches New Approach to Child Sponsorship Program Where 'the Kids Choose'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×