Fire Department Holds Photo Shoot To Welcome 9 Babies Born Within 5 Months of Each Other

A California fire department was blessed to welcome nine new babies into its family within just five months.

And the firefighters found the sweetest way to celebrate.

“Say hello to Rancho Cucamonga Fire’s newest little family members!” the fire department wrote on Facebook.

“Between March and July of this year, nine babies were born in the department and we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to capture this special moment.”

The post featured a series of precious photos of the babies and their parents inside the firehouse.

Of the nine babies born to the Rancho Cucamonga Fire District family, seven were girls and only two were boys.

The post has won the hearts of thousands across social media, gaining over 3,000 shares in less than a week.

Some commenters simply wished the quickly growing fire family well, but others had questions about the circumstances.

“Was there a storm? Were you all snowed in? Is there something in the water? I have questions…” one commenter asked.

Another wrote in response to a picture of the infants lying on their fathers’ fire coats, “Hope those turnout coats are CLEAN!!” RCFD responded, “Absolutely!”

Others suggested a recreation of the photos as the children age.

The post featured several different poses including one with the fathers holding their babies proudly in front of the fire trucks, one with the fathers in their blue uniforms and a group shot including the mothers.

With the recent news of graduates of the New York Fire Department’s training academy who are following in the footsteps of their 9/11 hero parents, it raises the question: How many of these little ones will grow up to become firefighters just like their dads?

“We are thrilled to see our RCFD fire family keep growing!” the fire department wrote.

