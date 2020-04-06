SECTIONS
Lifestyle
Print

Firefighters Rescue Golden Retriever Trapped Underground

By Amanda Thomason
Published April 6, 2020 at 11:26am
Print

Firemen are often called in to deal with issues that have nothing to do with fires. Whenever we find ourselves or our loved ones stuck in awkward predicaments we can’t get ourselves out of, they’re often the first ones we call.

Rescuing cats out of trees is one trope, but Quinn the golden retriever from Scottsdale, Arizona, is here to prove that they have love for dogs, too.

According to what Quinn’s owner told KPNX, the pup was doing what pups do best: chasing a ball — but when the ball rolled into a hole that was just about golden-retriever-sized, Quinn didn’t hesitate to go after it.

When the owner realized Quinn was well and truly stuck, she called for help and the Scottsdale Fire Department responded.

The whole tense endeavor has been shared in videos that have now circulated on social media. The firefighters carefully assessed the situation and slowly began digging the poor pup out of the four-foot hole.

TRENDING: Watch Dr. Fauci Ridicule Question, Walk Away After Reporter Notes Praise for Communist China’s COVID Response

After firefighters removed some of the overhang and brushed enough debris out of the way, Quinn managed to get to her feet — with a little help — and exit the hole, shaking off the dust and wagging in thanks.

All in all, it took the crew less than half an hour to safely free the dog. The fire department posted a video detailing the rescue on their social media accounts, and both Angela Olson Myers and Marcy Olson Myers posted their own accounts as well.

“Scottsdale Fire crews rescued a senior Golden Retriever this morning after she crawled into a hole to chase her ball and couldn’t get out,” the fire department shared on Friday.

“They dug for more than 20 minutes to get her out. She is good to go!”

“Thank you Scottsdale Fire Station 15!” Angela Olson Myers of Marlin Arabians and Golden Retrievers posted, along with her video of the event. “We appreciate you guys!”

Marcy Olson Myers also shared a video of the rescue, and commented on her video that after the ordeal Quinn was recovering by hanging out “in the living room in her bed eating a chewy!”

RELATED: Tiger at Zoo Tests Positive for Coronavirus, First Known Infection in Animal in US

“Pretty proud,” Angela Olson Myers said at the end of her video as she filmed the firemen walking back to their engine.

“Scottsdale Fire Department. Some really great guys. In a time when things are just crazy, sometimes you just need a little help. Some smiling faces.”

“Thank you, Scottsdale Fire Department. We appreciate you.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Firefighters Rescue Golden Retriever Trapped Underground
92-Year-Old Colors Wife of 67 Years' Hair During Isolation So She Feels 'Well-Groomed'
Granddaughter Has Dance-Off Every Day with 81-Yr-Old Grandpa Across the Street
Man Stands on Corner with Sign Using $900 from Own Pocket To Buy Gas for Nurses
After Nearly 6 Years Away from Public Eye, Is Richard Simmons Making a Quarantine Comeback?
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×