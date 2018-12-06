Five US Marines Missing After War Planes Crash Off Japan

Five U.S. Marines are still missing after two military aircraft crashed roughly 200 miles off the coast of Japan early Thursday.

U.S. and Japanese authorities said that rescuers are still searching for the missing Marines but have not been able to locate them, NBC News reported.

Seven Marines were involved in the crash and two of the men have been found, according to the Japanese Defense Ministry. One man was taken to the hospital to be evaluated and the other is in “fair condition.”

UPDATE: One of the personnel involved in the mishap is being evaluated by competent medical authorities at @MCASIwakuni. The search and rescue operations continue for the remaining six Marines. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) December 6, 2018

The incident happened after two military planes collided and crashed into the Sea of Japan early Thursday morning. An F/A-18 fighter jet carrying two passengers struck a KC-130 aircraft during refueling.

“We are thankful for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s, the Japanese Coast Guard’s, and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s efforts as they continue to respond to the search and rescue operation,” the Marine Expeditionary Force tweeted.

We are thankful for the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force’s, the Japanese Coast Guard’s, and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s efforts as they continue to respond to the search and rescue operation. Media can contact the III Marine Expeditionary Force media desk at IIIMEFMEDIA@usmc.mil. — III MEF Marines (@IIIMEF) December 6, 2018

The accident occurred during a regular training exercise operated out of Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni in Japan.

“I am encouraged by the fact that the United States and Japan have worked so closely together, and I would like to thank Japan’s Self Defense Force for immediately joining us in a closely integrated exercise to search and rescue for those involved,” U.S. ambassador to Japan, William Hagerty, said.

Marines “risk their lives every day to protect Japan and to protect this region, and sometimes they pay the greatest cost,” Hagerty added. “I want to emphasize this security alliance that we have is critical, and it is moving forward in a very positive direction.”

The Japanese Defense Ministry has asked the U.S. for further information about the incident, according to Japan’s chief cabinet secretary Yoshihide Suga.

This is not the first incident involving military aircraft. The U.S. military grounded all of its F-35 fighter jets after one of the planes crashed close to a South Carolina military base in September. A Navy MH-60 Seahawk helicopter also crashed on an aircraft carrier in the Philippine Sea in October, injuring several.

Over 50,000 U.S. troops are based in Japan, according to NBC.

The U.S. Marines did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

