Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
Mewe Share P Share

Flashback: 1 Year Ago Fauci Said ‘People Should Not Be Walking Around with Masks’

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives at an event commemorating the 50 millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Feb. 25 in Washington D.C.Doug Mills - Pool / Getty ImagesNational Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci arrives at an event commemorating the 50 millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot on Feb. 25 in Washington D.C. (Doug Mills - Pool / Getty Images)

By Jack Cowhick
Published March 8, 2021 at 5:08pm
Mewe Share P Share

He hasn’t had a consistent position since the pandemic started.

Last month, Dr. Anthony Fauci, chief medical advisor to the President, told NBC News’ “TODAY” that double-masking is “common-sense.”

Fauci clarified the next week, telling MSNBC, “There’s no recommendation, however, there are many people who take the common-sense approach.”

He continued, “When the science comes along and tells us that [double masking] is better or not, then you will see a recommendation being made by the CDC.”

TRENDING: Biden Forced to Intervene as Democrats Stage Revolt Against His Progressive COVID 'Relief' Bill

An ironic statement from the doctor, considering he certainly didn’t take this “science alone” path when the coronavirus pandemic began. In fact, it was one year ago today that Fauci explained his then-current position.

In an interview with CBS News’ “60 Minutes,” Fauci said, “Masks are important for someone who’s infected, to prevent them from infecting someone else.”

“Right now, in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.”

Do you believe masks work?

Fauci explained that while masking up might make people “feel better” in the middle of an outbreak, masks still don’t “provide the perfect protection that people think it is.”

Long story short, the advisor didn’t believe masks were necessary for healthy people in March 2020. Now, as of March 2021, Fauci not only believes they’re necessary but personally recommends wearing two masks.

And yet, despite his rampant inconsistency, many will still follow the doctor wherever he leads. One Twitter user said, “I will wear a mask as long as Dr. Fauci tells me to.”

RELATED: Brit Hume Puts Fauci in His Place with a Message Everyone Should See

Another user said that, before and after vaccination, they would follow “Fauci’s recommendations.”

The other side of the political aisle is on the exact opposite side of the spectrum. For example, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem stated in her speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference that “Dr. Fauci is wrong a lot.”

Some, like the “Scientific American” magazine, have asked the question, “Why would anyone distrust Anthony Fauci?” Frankly, though, the answer is crystal clear.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Mewe Share P Share
Jack Cowhick
Contributor, Commentary
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.
Jack Cowhick is a student in the DFW metroplex in Texas. He is a contributor at Lone Conservative.







Flashback: 1 Year Ago Fauci Said ‘People Should Not Be Walking Around with Masks’
NY Dem Leader Says 3 Accusers Aren't Enough for Cuomo to Resign - 4 Would Do It
Democratic Texas Rep Can't Keep Quiet Anymore, Warns We Are Possibly Days Away from a Full Crisis on Our Southern Border
Biden Nom on China's Human Rights Abuses: They Just Have a 'Different Perspective'
Arizona Sheriff: Thanks to Biden, Mexican Smugglers Now Have Their Own High-Speed Roads in America
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×