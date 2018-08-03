SECTIONS
US News
Print

Florida in State of Emergency After Thousands of Dead Fish Wash Up on Shores

By Tim Pearce
August 3, 2018 at 1:34pm
Print

A toxic algal bloom known as a red tide killed thousands of marine wildlife off the coast of Florida, with many of the deceased washing up on beaches and jamming inlets.

The red tide has affected roughly 100 miles of Florida’s shoreline and is the longest lasting bloom since 2006, CNN reports.

Republican Florida Gov. Rick Scott issued an emergency order for seven counties on July 9.

“Our state is once again facing a crisis from water releases controlled by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” Scott said in a statement.

“Since we are facing more harmful algal blooms from federal water releases, the state is taking a multifaceted approach to protect families.”

TRENDING: Agent: Portland Police Ignored 911 Calls from ICE

The bloom has killed fish, turtles, seabirds, manatees and a shark.

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation has been monitoring this bloom since it started in November 2017,” Michelle Kerr, spokeswoman for the FWC Commission’s Fish and Wildlife Research Institute, told AccuWeather in a statement.

Do you think Florida should be concerned about this?

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

“FWC staff have been out in the field to confirm species identification and location, estimate of number dead fish and obtain samples from fish carcasses.”

Algal blooms are not rare and have been sited off the coast of every state bordering the ocean. Florida experiences an algal bloom at least once a year, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

RELATED: Father of Two Parkland Survivors Senselessly Murdered

Most blooms, created by colonies of simple plants that start growing and spreading out of control, are not harmful.

The blooms usually become a necessary source of food and energy in a marine ecosystem.

Some forms of algae release toxins that kill animals in the water and even cause discomfort to people and animals on land as the toxins escape into the air, according to NOAA.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website. Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Facebook has greatly reduced the distribution of our stories in our readers' newsfeeds and is instead promoting mainstream media sources. When you share to your friends, however, you greatly help distribute our content. Please take a moment and consider sharing this article with your friends and family. Thank you.

Print

Popular Right Now

Jack Davis

resident Donald Trump salutes to a U.S. Marine as he boards Marine OneMark WIlson/Getty

Trump Breaks Personal Tradition, Disembarks Marine One with Granddaughter in Tow

Randy DeSoto

FBI agents carrying boxes after raid Joe Skipper/Getty

Supporters Say Former GOP Congressman’s Conviction Latest Example of ‘Deep State’ Retaliation

Jack Davis

Jesse Watters, left, and Jessica Tarlov on the "Hannity" set

Hannity and Watters Shut Down Guest Suggesting Obama Was a Better President

Jack Davis

Feet infected by hookworm

Mom Spreads Warning Online After Son Sees Worms Moving in His Feet

Chris Agee

Linda Tripp (R) speaks to the press in front of the Federal Courthouse 29 July in Washington, DC, after concluding her testimony before the federal grand jury investigating US President Bill Clinton.WILLIAM PHILPOTT/Getty

Linda Tripp Regrets Not Blowing the Whistle on Bill Clinton’s Affair Sooner

Jack Davis

Pro Life Republican congressman Christopher Smith (R-NJ) speaks during a news conference on health care reform on Capitol Hill in Washington, March 21, 2010. The US House of Representatives on Sunday opened a session set to culminate with a crucial vote on President Barack Obama's historic legislation to remake US health care. YURI GRIPAS/AFP/Getty Images

Terror Charges Brought Against Democrat Threatening To Kill Pro-Life Congressman

Sponsored Content

Dinesh D'Souza, left, movie poster in middle, Adolf Hitler on right

Exclusive: D’Souza Interview Rocks Dems, Shows Nazis Finished What US Dems Began

The Western Journal

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base with police car parked in frontWRGT/Twitter

Breaking: Active Shooter Reported at Air Force Base in Ohio

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.