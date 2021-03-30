Florida is considering a sweeping elections bill that would tighten multiple voting laws and widen the zone for what is considered to be illegal solicitation in the state.

H.B. 7041, which is advancing through Florida’s Republican state legislature along party lines, would amend the vote-by-mail process and limit who is allowed to drop off a ballot on a voter’s behalf.

The legislation would also make it a crime to give voters food or water within 150 feet of polling places.

The bill would implement voter ID requirements for mail-in voting and limit who can drop off a ballot at a dropbox to an immediate family member or somebody living at the same residence as the voter.

Under current law, voters cannot be offered any assistance within 100 feet of polling places.

TRENDING: Republican Senator Who Voted to Convict Trump Gets Primary Challenger

The bill would expand that zone, and prohibit personnel from “interacting or attempting to interact” with voters in the widened 150-foot area.

The controversial addition mirrors a similar bill signed into law in Georgia on Thursday.

That bill, which modifies the state’s early voting period, and overhauls its election laws, also made it a misdemeanor crime to offer voters food or water while they are waiting in line.

The Florida and Georgia bills are two examples of multiple election integrity bills that have appeared in state legislatures across the country.

Should more states pass election integrity bills? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 97% (29 Votes) 3% (1 Votes)

But unlike Georgia, Trump won Florida after improving on his 2016 margin.

Despite his victory, Republicans across the state have urged the legislature to pass bills aimed at restricting mail-in voting and dropbox access in order to improve voter confidence.

“The result of 2020 … was that Florida had the most transparent and efficient election anywhere in the country,” Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida said in a February speech calling for new restrictions on mail-in voting.

“But we also can’t rest on our laurels. We need to make sure that we continue to stay ahead of the curve. We need to make sure that our citizens have confidence in the elections.”

The multiple state bills are a sharp contrast to H.R. 1, expansive voting reform legislation passed by the Democratic-led House of Representatives.

RELATED: Mitch McConnell Warns About Democrats' Plot to 'Win Elections in Perpetuity'

The bill is aimed at countering what its advocates say are attacks on voting rights nationwide, and it would almost completely federalize the election process, outlaw partisan gerrymandering, legalize ballot harvesting and expand mail-in voting.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

A version of this article appeared on The Daily Caller News Foundation website.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.