Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags in Florida to be lowered in honor of the late talk show host Rush Limbaugh once funeral arrangements are made.

“I know they’re still figuring out the arrangements but what we do when there’s things of this magnitude, once the date of internment for Rush is announced, we’re going to be lowering the flags to half-staff,” the Republican governor said, according to WKMG-TV.

The conservative icon had been battling advanced lung cancer for more than a year and died Wednesday at the age of 70.

Limbaugh was a Florida resident who DeSantis described as the “GOAT — of radio, of conservative media and of inspiring a loyal army of American patriots.”

“Through hard work, the will to succeed and, yes, talent on loan from God, Rush became the most dominant radio personality in Amerian history,” DeSantis said in a statement following news of Limbaugh’s death.

“Rush attracted millions of listeners and paved the way for the proliferation of conservative media.”

.@FLCaseyDeSantis and I are saddened to learn of the passing of fellow Floridian and our friend, Rush Limbaugh. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/L4GuZZNhfy — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 17, 2021

.@GovRonDeSantis is lowering Florida’s flags to half-staff for Rush Limbaugh. But he had no words for Congressman John Lewis. Priorities. https://t.co/ZdYsCkaorP — Nikki Fried (@nikkifried) February 19, 2021

Rush Limbaugh revealed his advanced lung cancer diagnosis last February but vowed to stay on the radio as he battled the disease. He said in May that his treatment was physically grueling but that he would not stop fighting.

Last July, the 70-year-old said he was hoping the treatment would give him “extra innings.”

But in October, Limbaugh told his audience that the latest results showed cancer that had been stymied was growing once again.

Limbaugh had played a consequential role in conservative politics since his radio show began in 1988.

Former President Donald Trump awarded Limbaugh the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

“Rush was so great, and it was something very special to know him. A very terrific man,” Trump said, according to The New York Post.

“He could just talk for three hours, no phone calls, no anything, just talk and everybody found it spellbinding.”

The “Rush Limbaugh Show” itself has earned a variety of awards and honors, helping earn Limbaugh a place in the Radio Hall of Fame and National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame, according to KSTU-TV.

