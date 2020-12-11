The world of social media has opened the floodgates for communication between people that might never actually meet in person. The literal and figurative distance that creates means many people say things they might not if they were face to face.

But there are some people who are just a bit too helpful no matter what the context. “Mommy shaming” isn’t a new thing, but the label and online variant has picked up speed in recent years.

Unless there’s a clear and immediate issue that needs to be addressed, most of the time, comments of an even mildly critical nature are best left unspoken.

But there will always be “that person,” and this week, Food Network’s Katie Lee, who co-hosts “The Kitchen,” was the recipient of a comment she found rather judgmental.

Lee, 39, and her husband, TV producer Ryan Biegel, welcomed Iris Marion Biegel into the world this year after struggling with infertility and failed IVF.

It seems, based on what Lee has shared, that motherhood suits her and she can’t get enough of her sweet Iris.

“I want her as close as possible,” she posted with a photo of her babywearing on Oct. 20.

“Wish I could hold her like this forever,” she shared on Nov. 24.

But there to rain on her baby-snuggling parade was a stranger whose concern perhaps outweighed their common sense.

And Lee responded head-on, sharing the original message and her reply on her Instagram Story following a Q&A session she had on Thursday, according to a photo obtained by People.

“I’m sure you’ve been told this but it’s not good to hold Iris so much,” the unnamed person wrote to Lee. “She needs time for her back/spine/stomach and muscles to develop… not a ‘Karen’ just trying to help.”

The smiley face tagged on at the end of the message did nothing to mitigate the mama bear response that was coming.

“Mom shame, much?” Lee wrote. “Not to worry, my baby gets plenty of tummy time, activity time, etc.”

According to many doctors, there’s no such thing as holding a baby “too much” while a parent is awake and alert. ABC’s “Good Morning America” spoke with primary care pediatrician Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, who said the snuggles are good for baby and parent.

“Some babies are fussier than others, more colicky, more gassy or simply more used to being close to mom,” she said. “Some moms and dads enjoy the snuggles and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.”

Other fans and followers reached out to Lee to reassure her and voice their support, messages which she did appreciate, and she’ll go right on cuddling that precious bundle of joy that she’s waited so long for.

