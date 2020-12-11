Login
SECTIONS
Lifestyle
P Share Print

Food Network Star Has Perfect Response to Mommy Shamer

Food Network's Katie Lee, who recently dealt publicly with a mommy-shaming comment, is seen above.Dia Dipasupil / Getty ImagesFood Network's Katie Lee, who recently dealt publicly with a mommy-shaming comment, is seen above. (Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images)

By Amanda Thomason
Published December 10, 2020 at 5:09pm
P Share Print

The world of social media has opened the floodgates for communication between people that might never actually meet in person. The literal and figurative distance that creates means many people say things they might not if they were face to  face.

But there are some people who are just a bit too helpful no matter what the context. “Mommy shaming” isn’t a new thing, but the label and online variant has picked up speed in recent years.

Unless there’s a clear and immediate issue that needs to be addressed, most of the time, comments of an even mildly critical nature are best left unspoken.

But there will always be “that person,” and this week, Food Network’s Katie Lee, who co-hosts “The Kitchen,” was the recipient of a comment she found rather judgmental.

TRENDING: State Lawmaker Who Called on 'Soldiers' To Target 'Trumpers' Gets Devastating News After Head of Legislature Sees Video

Lee, 39, and her husband, TV producer Ryan Biegel, welcomed Iris Marion Biegel into the world this year after struggling with infertility and failed IVF.

It seems, based on what Lee has shared, that motherhood suits her and she can’t get enough of her sweet Iris.

“I want her as close as possible,” she posted with a photo of her babywearing on Oct. 20.

“Wish I could hold her like this forever,” she shared on Nov. 24.

But there to rain on her baby-snuggling parade was a stranger whose concern perhaps outweighed their common sense.

And Lee responded head-on, sharing the original message and her reply on her Instagram Story following a Q&A session she had on Thursday, according to a photo obtained by People.

“I’m sure you’ve been told this but it’s not good to hold Iris so much,” the unnamed person wrote to Lee. “She needs time for her back/spine/stomach and muscles to develop… not a ‘Karen’ just trying to help.”

The smiley face tagged on at the end of the message did nothing to mitigate the mama bear response that was coming.

“Mom shame, much?” Lee wrote. “Not to worry, my baby gets plenty of tummy time, activity time, etc.”

RELATED: Revealed: Dolly Parton Saved the Life of Child Actress While Filming New Christmas Movie

According to many doctors, there’s no such thing as holding a baby “too much” while a parent is awake and alert. ABC’s “Good Morning America” spoke with primary care pediatrician Dr. Edith Bracho-Sanchez, who said the snuggles are good for baby and parent.

“Some babies are fussier than others, more colicky, more gassy or simply more used to being close to mom,” she said. “Some moms and dads enjoy the snuggles and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that.”

Other fans and followers reached out to Lee to reassure her and voice their support, messages which she did appreciate, and she’ll go right on cuddling that precious bundle of joy that she’s waited so long for.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Amanda Thomason
Contributor
Amanda holds an MA in Rhetoric and TESOL from Cal Poly Pomona. After teaching composition and logic for several years, she's strayed into writing full-time and especially enjoys animal-related topics.
As of January 2019, Amanda has written over 1,000 stories for The Western Journal but doesn't really know how. Graduating from California State Polytechnic University with a MA in Rhetoric/Composition and TESOL, she wrote her thesis about metacognitive development and the skill transfer between reading and writing in freshman students.
She has a slew of interests that keep her busy, including trying out new recipes, enjoying nature, discussing ridiculous topics, reading, drawing, people watching, developing curriculum, and writing bios. Sometimes she has red hair, sometimes she has brown hair, sometimes she's had teal hair.
With a book on productive communication strategies in the works, Amanda is also writing and illustrating some children's books with her husband, Edward.
Location
Austin, Texas
Languages Spoken
English und ein bißchen Deutsch
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Animals, Cooking







Food Network Star Has Perfect Response to Mommy Shamer
Revealed: Dolly Parton Saved the Life of Child Actress While Filming New Christmas Movie
Widower Purchases $208 Gift Card from Dunkin', Pays Tribute to Late Wife in Heartwarming Way
Kate Middleton Pays Touching Tribute to Princess Diana During Royal Tour
Woman Leaves $7.5 Million Fortune to Her Community
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×