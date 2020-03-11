After Emotional Infertility Struggles, HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Says She's Pregnant

Mina Starsiak, star of HGTV’s “Good Bones,” announced she is expecting her second child later this year after a difficult struggle with infertility.

Starsiak, 35, told People that she and husband Steve Hawk are expecting their baby sometime in September.

“We’re pregnant!” Starsiak told the outlet. “It’s super, super exciting! We feel incredibly lucky.”

The pair welcomed their firstborn son, Jack, in August 2018, a pregnancy that Starsiak said came quickly and naturally.

She and Hawk were confused and frustrated after trying to conceive a second time became quite difficult, and the couple eventually sought out fertility treatments.

Starsiak told People she had less than a 1 percent chance of getting pregnant a second time, revealing in December that her first round of IVF treatment failed.

The couple decided to give it one more go, this time, trying a procedure called intrauterine insemination (IUI), which they deemed a “Hail Mary” attempt at getting pregnant.

“We wanted to try one more time,” Starsiak said. “And then I think we both would have been okay and settled with being done, but the one more time worked.”

Starsiak has been open about her pregnancy journey on social media, often sharing updates on her fertility appointments and experiences with secondary infertility.

The happy mother was overjoyed to share the good news along with a photo on social media, writing in part:

“I haven’t been posting much the last few months bc I wasn’t sure how it was all going to shake out, but took videos along the way.” Starsiak shared the videos with People and HGTV.

Starsiak recalled the shock and joy of reading her positive pregnancy test, excitedly sharing the news with her husband.

“When I told [Steve] I was pregnant with Jack, he just started crying. When I told him I was pregnant this time, it was shock,” she told People.

While the couple would have been happily content to raise one child, they are elated to give little Jack a sibling.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,” Starsiak said. “But when we heard the heartbeat, there were so many happy tears.”

Our best wishes and congratulations go out to the Hawk family during this exciting time.

