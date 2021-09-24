In what may be the most amusing development of the week, aside from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez crying on the House floor over American funding of Israeli defense capabilities (no tears over Haitian refugees, however), it turns out that Democratic political operatives think as little of Hunter Biden as you do.

According to the U.K. Daily Mail, citing a report from Insider, new emails between the younger Biden and two Democratic Party donors reveal that Hunter demanded $2 million in exchange for helping to unfreeze $30 billion in Libyan assets.

These assets had been frozen by the Obama administration during the rule of Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

At the time, Joe Biden was serving as vice president of the United States with Hunter not far behind — a fact that is turning out to be the worst -kept secret in Democratic politics in spite of rousing efforts by the free press to keep it under wraps for their guy.

When will the media and Big Tech apologize for censoring the CONFIRMED Hunter Biden laptop story? — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 23, 2021

There are several things we learn from these emails that Americans aren’t supposed to know.

First, we learn what his business associates believed Hunter brought to the table (which, as it turns out, was not his high intelligence quotient, industriousness or sparkling smile).

As put by Sam Jauhari, one of the mid-level Democratic donors with whom Hunter was engaging in higher-level chicanery, Hunter was well-connected to the people who could unfreeze the Libyan assets — namely Barack Obama, Joe Biden and then-Secretary of State John Kerry.

“Since he travels with dad he is connected everywhere in Europe and Asia where [Gadhafi] and [the Libyan Investment Authority] had money frozen,” Jauhari wrote in an email dated Jan. 28, 2015.

He also argued that Hunter could provide valuable access to leaders in the Chinese government, which at the time was blocking $15 billion in Libyan assets at the behest of the Obama administration and with the intent to bolster its influence in Africa.

Second, we learn the risks posed by throwing your lot in with that of Hunter Biden.

“His negatives,” Jauhari continued, “are that he is alcoholic, drug addict – kicked [out] of U.S. Army for cocaine, chasing low class hookers, constantly needs money-liquidity problems and many more headaches.”

While it may be unwise to trust a man without vices, it takes a certain measure of courage to partner with one whose entire life is like the pictures from “The Hangover” credits.

What exactly, then, would justify such a gamble?

Reportedly, 5 percent of any Libyan assets managed to be unfrozen would go to Jauhari and his fellow Democratic benefactor, Sheikh Mohammed al-Rahbani, both of whom were in league with the post-Gadhafi Libyan government.

For Hunter, the justification was the aforementioned $2 million, which, according to sources for Insider, was disguised in the emails as “$2 per year retainer +++ success fees” in an attempt to conceal the gravity of the correspondence.

The emails also show that, by February 2016, at least one member of the Obama administration was directly involved.

John Sandweg, who served as acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, emailed Jauhari and al-Rahbani to brief them on his communications with Hunter.

“I spoke with HB’s team yesterday,” Sandweg explained. “They are interested in the project, but emphasized that for them to get involved, the team (lobbyists, lawyers and PR) would need to be a small group of folks they have a tight relationship with.”

With Joe Biden considering a run for the presidency at the time, Sandweg reiterated the Biden camp’s preference for secrecy: “They do not want a large group involved and they only want people with whom they have a close relationship with due to the sensitivities surrounding their involvement.”

While Jauhari ultimately hired neither Hunter nor Sandweg to assist in freeing the Libyan funds, these emails contribute to a litany of uncovered correspondence that continues to expose the Biden family for what it well appears to be.

Corrupt. Opportunistic. Non-transparent with the American public it supposedly spent the past half-century sacrificing in service of.

WATCH: Jen Psaki ignores question about Politico confirming reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. pic.twitter.com/JekOdrZO9j — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 23, 2021

Most important, the Biden entourage is friend to the farthest reaches of the American political left, which explains our establishment media continuing to abstain from investigating a story that, if it pertained to the Trump administration, might carry award potential.

