In a farcical turn of events, some wealthy executives reportedly are demanding that unvaccinated pilots fly their private jets as concerns about the potential dangers of the coronavirus vaccine escalate.

Alan Dana, a former pilot for Australia’s Jetstar, made the stunning assertion in an interview with Maria Zeee of Australia’s Red Voice Media in July.

“Josh Yoder — he’s the president of the U.S. Freedom Flyers — he said they’re getting calls now from wealthy businessmen and companies to fly their executives around on business jets with unvaccinated crew,” Dana said.

“These wealthy businessmen are requiring unvaccinated crew on their business jets,” he underscored.

Would any pilot want to serve the so-called elites who helped push the vax mandates, especially given how fickle they are?

As a reminder, countless corporations — including many airlines — threatened to fire employees who did not get vaccinated against COVID-19 at the height of coronavirus alarmism last year.

Indeed, numerous workers were fired for refusing to get jabbed. Some objected on religious grounds, while others argued that government infringement on their bodily autonomy was unconstitutional.

Now that disturbing facts are emerging about the potential hazards of the vaccine, many corporations and establishment media outlets — both of which had rabidly promoted the jab — are backtracking.

As usual, the wealthy “elite” — many of whom attacked anyone who questioned the vaccine’s safety and efficacy — flippantly change their minds with little consequence.

“They get the luxury of being able to choose, because there are still a large amount of crew available in the United States who are not vaccinated because the companies they work for didn’t mandate it,” Dana told Zee.

“Passengers on an airline who bought a ticket don’t have that luxury.”

In knee-jerk fashion, left-wing Snopes on Monday did a “fact check” of Dana’s comments.

It focused on claims by some on social media that he had said members of the World Economic Forum were demanding unvaccinated pilots to fly them to the group’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, this week.

That is not what Dana said.

Yoder, a commercial pilot and co-founder of the U.S. Freedom Flyers, a group opposed to vaccine mandates for pilots, set the record straight on Twitter.

“I never said that the WEF/Davos has reached out looking for unvaccinated pilots,” he tweeted on Monday. “What I did say was that wealthy businessmen have reached out to me for that purpose.”

Click bait journalism is a scourge. I never said that the WEF/Davos has reached out looking for unvaccinated pilots. What I did say was that wealthy businessmen have reached out to me for that purpose. Unfollow anyone spreading this garbage.@USFreedomFlyers @TuckerCarlson — Josh Yoder (@JoshYoder) January 15, 2023

This apparent flip-flop on the coronavirus vaccine is the latest example of the festering hypocrisy of the liberal “elites.”

For the past two years, many of them demanded the firing and cancellation of anyone who questioned the wisdom of forcing 332 million Americans to undergo an experimental vaccine.

Biden says first responders should be fired if they refuse to comply with COVID vaccine tyranny. #LGB https://t.co/mbJ6AymUyE — Gulag Inmate 71121 (@mrbackhand) April 5, 2022

They also screech about “gun control” while hiding behind armed guards.

Alyssa Milano goes to NRA to protest guns…

…. with armed guards Socialist clearly intend to keep their guns. Kind of like Stalin and Mao. Murdered millions after taking guns. Do you really think US liberals aren’t capable of doing same? look at her face in second pic. pic.twitter.com/UEQ5wmvK4T — Տᗩᑎᗪᖇᗩ (@SandraSentinel) May 8, 2018

They oppose the border wall but cower behind imposing walls guarding their gated mansions.

They claim they’re for the wealthy paying their share of taxes, then hide their money using every legal loophole that high-priced accountants can find.

They want you to stop driving gas-powered cars in the name of fighting “climate change,” while they jet-set around the world in gas-guzzling private jets. The list goes on.

In short, the so-called elites rarely face the consequences of the half-baked mandates they demand you submit to.

Remember this the next time they scold you for daring to question another random edict they insist you must obey.

