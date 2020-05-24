Former Florida Rep. Allen West, a prominent spokesman for the conservative cause, was injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident in Texas, according to reports.

West, who is now a Texas resident, was returning to Dallas with other motorcyclists from a “Texas Freedom Rally” in the state capital of Austin when he was injured on Interstate 35 outside Waco, UPI reported.

A post on the retired Army lieutenant colonel’s Facebook page said he is in stable condition. He was airlifted to a hospital his motorcycle collided with another in his group after being cut off by a car

“I am alive by the grace of God,” West said in the Facebook post.

West and the other motorcyclist were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, according to Townhall.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, Sgt. Ryan Howard of the Texas Department of Public Safetyconfirmed the account of the crash that was given on West’s Facebook page, though he did not name the riders involved.

He said a vehicle on the interstate changed lanes when it was unsafe to do so, cutting off the two motorcycles.

“The motorcyclist attempted to brake, and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist,” Howard told the newspaper.

Numerous Republicans and conservatives took to social media to offer their best wishes and ask for prayers for West.

Among them were Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Fox News host Laura Ingraham and conservative commentator and former National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

All the best for LTC Allen West.

All those prayers are gonna be answered. https://t.co/TerVvjkdNX — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2020

I’ll be on @foxandfriends Sun 8am ET @FoxNews & I hope you watch, but more importantly, I hope you pray for my friend @AllenWest who was in motorcycle wreck tonight. He’s a truly great American patriot, veteran, and class act. He’s fought for us-let’s pray he’s okay! — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) May 24, 2020

Prayers up for @AllenWest from all of us! https://t.co/t19hMANYhD — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) May 24, 2020

Praying for Allen West, a friend and patriot. https://t.co/7P43PcnSe7 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 23, 2020

In addition to his 22-year Army career and a term in Congress – he served from 2011 to 2013 – West is well known as a conservative commentator and strong defender of President Donald Trump.

He not only led the motorcade to Austin for Saturday’s rally, he was also a speaker at the event, Republican state Sen. Don Huffines told the Dallas Morning News.

West is currently a candidate for chairmanship of the Texas Republican Party, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

