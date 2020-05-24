SECTIONS
Former Florida GOP Rep Airlifted to Hospital After Motorcycle Crash

Then-Rep. Allen West addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2012 in Washington.Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty ImagesThen-Rep. Allen West addresses the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2012 in Washington. West was injured Saturday in a motorcycle crash near Waco, Texas. (Mandel Ngan / AFP via Getty Images)

By Joe Saunders
Published May 24, 2020 at 11:45am
Former Florida Rep. Allen West, a prominent spokesman for the conservative cause, was injured Saturday in a motorcycle accident in Texas, according to reports.

West, who is now a Texas resident, was returning to Dallas with other motorcyclists from a “Texas Freedom Rally” in the state capital of Austin when he was injured on Interstate 35 outside Waco, UPI reported.

A post on the retired Army lieutenant colonel’s Facebook page said he is in stable condition. He was airlifted to a hospital his motorcycle collided with another in his group after being cut off by a car

“I am alive by the grace of God,” West said in the Facebook post.

West and the other motorcyclist were taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, according to Townhall.

According to the Waco Tribune-Herald, Sgt. Ryan Howard of the Texas Department of Public Safetyconfirmed the account of the crash that was given on West’s Facebook page, though he did not name the riders involved.

He said a vehicle on the interstate changed lanes when it was unsafe to do so, cutting off the two motorcycles.

“The motorcyclist attempted to brake, and the rear motorcyclist crashed into the front motorcyclist,” Howard told the newspaper.

Numerous Republicans and conservatives took to social media to offer their best wishes and ask for prayers for West.

Among them were Texas Gov. Gregg Abbott, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, Fox News host Laura Ingraham and conservative commentator and former National Rifle Association spokeswoman Dana Loesch.

In addition to his 22-year Army career and a term in Congress – he served from 2011 to 2013 – West is well known as a conservative commentator and strong defender of President Donald Trump.

He not only led the motorcade to Austin for Saturday’s rally, he was also a speaker at the event, Republican state Sen. Don Huffines told the Dallas Morning News.

West is currently a candidate for chairmanship of the Texas Republican Party, the Waco Tribune-Herald reported.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
