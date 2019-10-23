Dana Loesch Flips the Script: Dems Carp About 'Lynching,' Call NRA Members 'Terrorists'

Dana Loesch is firing back – and turning liberals own words against them.

In an appearance Tuesday on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the longtime gun rights activist and former spokeswoman for the National Rifle Association took aim at critics of President Donald Trump who are feeding a controversy over Trump’s use of the word “lynching” to describe the impeachment effort against him.

Loesch’s message: If the president calling impeachment “lynching” is bad, how are liberals comfortable branding millions of American gun owners as “terrorists”?

“These are the same lawmakers that have been calling innocent law-abiding Americans, referring to them as quote, ‘domestic security threats and terrorists,’” Loesch said.

“So I think they kind of need to look in the mirror a little bit if they want to start being the rhetoric police.”

Check out the interview here:

With her usual flair, Loesch went on a tear against Democratic political positions. Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is proposing to allow felons — even felons like convicted Boston marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnav — the right to vote, Loesch said, while pushing gun control measures against law-abiding Americans.

“Bernie Sanders and all these other Democrats have been blasting innocent American gun owners while at the same time Bernie Sanders says he wants to give violent offenders, people like Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, the terrorist from Boston, people like the murderer in Parkland, he thinks giving them the right to vote on… who’s going to determine your laws, that’s totally OK.

“That’s a mainstream Democrat candidate, Tucker, that’s talking about allowing violent felons to vote while simultaneously completely endorsing .. calling innocent, law-abiding Americans as ‘terrorists.’

“These same lawmakers who are referring to innocent people as terrorists and security threats because we disagree with them on the Second Amendment, are also the same lawmakers that want to implement the red flag system and they want you to trust their judgment while they are simultaneously smearing people with these awful terms.”

Don’t expect to see that argument in the mainstream media.

It’s no secret that political rhetoric has gotten inflammatory in the Trump administration – and Trump is certainly not an innocent party when it comes to it.

His use of the word “lynching” – equating a legislative process, however ill-founded and deceptively marketed, to a grisly act of mob murder — was over the top.

But the criticisms coming from Democratic Party leaders like former Vice President Joe Biden are just as unseemly (particularly since Biden himself used the term “lynching” back in 1998 to describe the impeachment of then-President Bill Clinton).

And as Carlson and Loesch pointed out, liberals haven’t been shy about wielding the word “terrorist” as a weapon against their fellow Americans simply for having the courage to stand up for the rights that are guaranteed to them by the United States Constitution.

It was only last month that the Board of Supervisors of the city of San Francisco – home to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi – voted to declare the NRA a “domestic terrorist organization” and asked other municipalities across the country to do the same.

It’s also worth remembering here that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, one of the biggest names in the Democratic Party of 2019, has had no problem likening detention centers established to deal with illegal aliens crushing the southern border with “concentration camps” used by the Nazis before that evil regime was destroyed by the allies in World War II.

But these are the critics who are “screeching and raging” about the misguided phrasing of one Trump Twitter post?

So some day, if a Democrat becomes President and the Republicans win the House, even by a tiny margin, they can impeach the President, without due process or fairness or any legal rights. All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching. But we will WIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2019

To be clear, Trump’s use of the word “lynching” was a gross mischaracterization of the political power game playing out on Capitol Hill. (Loesch said he used it “accurately.” He didn’t.)

But liberals who are working themselves up to yet another paroxysm of feigned outrage should remember their own deliberate distortions of the English language to paint their political foes – and fellow Americans – as the equivalent of the murderers who slaughter innocent civilians on a whim.

Words mean things.

If Democratic politicians want to attack Trump over a poorly phrased Twitter post, they should take Dana Loesch’s advice, too and “look in the mirror a little bit.”

Then again, they might not like what they see.

