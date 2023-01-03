Former Kamala Harris Aides Reveal What Made Working for Her So Toxic - Is This Why So Many Have Left?

An upcoming book detailing the function of Vice President Kamala Harris’ office paints a picture of a deeply dysfunctional work environment.

Former vice presidential staffers describe Harris as a toxic boss, undercutting staff and abusing subordinates in Chris Whipple’s “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” according to the Washington Examiner, which obtained a copy.

In the book, according to the Examiner, Whipple cited one ex-Harris staffer who reportedly spent “years” working for the former senator from California, who also served as the state’s attorney general.

The ex-aide described Harris as subject to “deep, deep insecurity,” a character trait that proves toxic to those who work for her.

The same staffer accused Harris of outright laziness.

The vice president “refused to do the kind of preparation that you need to do before going public on a hardcore policy matter,” the anonymous ex-staffer said of Harris’ job performance.

“And then she became incensed and outraged when things wouldn’t go the way she thought they were supposed to.”

The same staffer criticized the cynical use of progressive identity politics to shield Harris.

“When somebody raises an issue about Kamala, everybody’s like, you don’t want to see black women succeed. That’s completely backward. Everybody who goes to work for Kamala, by definition, wants to see her succeed. That’s why you take these jobs,” the former aide said in the book, according to the Examiner.

Another former Harris aide quoted in the book, identified as Gil Duran — who worked under Harris when she was California attorney general — called Harris “hard to manage” and accused her of frequently taking out her job stresses on subordinates, according to the Examiner.

Ex-employees aren’t always the most impartial witnesses as to workplace quality, but there are reasons to consider that the aide’s claims are accurate.

Harris has bled staff throughout her tenure as vice president. Senior aides have bolted from Harris’ office for the private sector on several occasions.

There’s little reason to think Vice President Harris’ office is different from any other employer that struggles to retain key workers and has a poor reputation among alumni.

One source told Politico that Harris’ staff were “treated like s***” by the vice president.

Pundits considered Harris the most obvious successor to the now-80-year old Biden at the start of his presidency. Now, such a development doesn’t seem so likely. Establishing a reputation as a workplace tyrant among the D.C insiders of one’s own party tends to dampen one’s presidential hopes.

“I think it’s helpful for people to know that this is not new, and it will inhibit any administration that she is the leader of,” the ex-aide said, according to Politico.

“The Fight of His Life” is scheduled to be published on Jan. 17.

