Since his exit from the NBA, Delonte West has struggled with substance abuse on many occasions. While some were optimistic in recent weeks about a potential return to the court for West, it appears he is struggling once again.

According to BroBible, fans shared images on social media last week that allegedly showed West asking for money on the side of a highway in Virginia.

One fan shared a picture on Twitter of a man in an oversized black shirt and jeans holding up a small cardboard sign.

“Delonte West on Richmond highway in Virginia 2 days ago,” the user captioned the photo. “What happened so quick? A few months ago I thought they were trying to get him into the Big3 league.”

Delonte West on Richmond highway in Virginia 2 days ago. What happened so quick? A few months ago I thought they were trying to get him into the Big3 league pic.twitter.com/YwcMGrpwwQ — ɘʞiM (@EazyStunna) June 11, 2022

West had been attempting to join the BIG3 League for the upcoming season, BroBible reported. It is a 3-on-3 professional basketball league founded by Ice Cube, and many former NBA players are members.

Delonte West back on a basketball court 🙏 (h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/872DVrOxIy — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 17, 2022

In February, video began circulating on social media of West practicing on a basketball court.

Will West be able to get back on his feet? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 0% (0 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

Yet according to Bleacher Report, West was not selected in the 2022 BIG3 Superdraft, which took place on May 25. The photo allegedly showing West panhandling in Virginia was shared less than three weeks later.

In another video shared to Twitter on Saturday, the same man could be seen walking up to a vehicle and shaking hands with the person taking the video, who referred to him as “Delonte.”

Delonte West spotted back in the streets. 😞 Hope he’s able to get back on his feet. 🙏pic.twitter.com/UOhU2wKpVO — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) June 11, 2022

This was not the first time West had been spotted on the streets. In 2020, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked West up from a gas station where West was panhandling, USA Today reported.

Cuban helped him check into a rehab center in Florida, and West was reportedly on the road to recovery. In January 2021, The Athletic reporter Shams Charania reported West had a job at the rehab center he had attended.

Update on Delonte West: West now has a job at the Rebound therapy center in Florida, which is the rehab facility he attended. Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban reunited West with his mother in September and has stayed in close contact. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 19, 2021

Yet things took a turn for the worse again in October 2021. According to WPTV, West was arrested after banging on the doors of the Boynton Beach (Florida) Police Department.

He was charged with disorderly intoxication, carrying an open container and resisting an officer without violence.

West’s attempt to join the BIG3 provided hope he was on the right track again, but the alleged sighting of him on the side of a Virginia road last week has sparked concern about his condition once again.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.