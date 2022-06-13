Share
Commentary
Sports

Former NBA Player in Midst of Comeback Found Panhandling on Virginia Roadside

 By Grant Atkinson  June 13, 2022 at 10:29am
Share

Since his exit from the NBA, Delonte West has struggled with substance abuse on many occasions. While some were optimistic in recent weeks about a potential return to the court for West, it appears he is struggling once again.

According to BroBible, fans shared images on social media last week that allegedly showed West asking for money on the side of a highway in Virginia.

One fan shared a picture on Twitter of a man in an oversized black shirt and jeans holding up a small cardboard sign.

“Delonte West on Richmond highway in Virginia 2 days ago,” the user captioned the photo. “What happened so quick? A few months ago I thought they were trying to get him into the Big3 league.”

Trending:
GOP Gov. Eyeing WH in 2024 Commits Political Suicide Live on Fox News

West had been attempting to join the BIG3 League for the upcoming season, BroBible reported. It is a 3-on-3 professional basketball league founded by Ice Cube, and many former NBA players are members.

In February, video began circulating on social media of West practicing on a basketball court.

Will West be able to get back on his feet?

Yet according to Bleacher Report, West was not selected in the 2022 BIG3 Superdraft, which took place on May 25. The photo allegedly showing West panhandling in Virginia was shared less than three weeks later.

In another video shared to Twitter on Saturday, the same man could be seen walking up to a vehicle and shaking hands with the person taking the video, who referred to him as “Delonte.”

Related:
MLB Players Take a Stand, Refuse to Participate in Team's Woke Stunt for 'Pride Month'

This was not the first time West had been spotted on the streets. In 2020, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban picked West up from a gas station where West was panhandling, USA Today reported.

Cuban helped him check into a rehab center in Florida, and West was reportedly on the road to recovery. In January 2021, The Athletic reporter Shams Charania reported West had a job at the rehab center he had attended.

Yet things took a turn for the worse again in October 2021. According to WPTV, West was arrested after banging on the doors of the Boynton Beach (Florida) Police Department.

He was charged with disorderly intoxication, carrying an open container and resisting an officer without violence.

West’s attempt to join the BIG3 provided hope he was on the right track again, but the alleged sighting of him on the side of a Virginia road last week has sparked concern about his condition once again.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.




Former NBA Player in Midst of Comeback Found Panhandling on Virginia Roadside
Former Obama Adviser Gives Cutthroat Analysis on Biden's 2024 Run: One Big Red Flag Pops Out
Conviction Made in Heinous 1999 Cold Case, 23-Year-Old Woman Found Dead in Cornfield Was Tortured for Years by Her Female Captor
Person Supposedly Interviewed in Recent Mainstream Media Article Has Been Dead for Years
Immigrants Illegally Pour Across Border, First Steps in Our Country Are Directly on 'No Trespassing' Sign
See more...

Conversation