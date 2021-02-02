Login
Commentary
Former NFL Player Stands Up for Women's Sports: Here's His Plan to Stop Biden's Agenda

Marcellus Wiley attends Trauma-Sensitive Training for Sports Coaches in LA at Jesse Owens Recreation Center on May 23, 2019, in Los Angeles.Randy Shropshire / Getty ImagesMarcellus Wiley attends Trauma-Sensitive Training for Sports Coaches in LA at Jesse Owens Recreation Center on May 23, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Randy Shropshire / Getty Images)

By Samantha Kamman
Published February 1, 2021 at 6:23pm
Female athletes may have to conquer a new glass ceiling due to a recent executive order that set the stage for rolling out transgender protections.

President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Jan. 20 that mandates any school that receives federal funding must allow males who identify as female to play on girls’ sports teams. Otherwise, the school could face repercussions from the Department of Education, such as the loss of federal funding.

Retired NFL defensive end Marcellus Wiley responded to the order by calling for a separate competition category for transgender people.

“As a father of 3 daughters & the husband to a former collegiate athlete, this hits home in a special way,” Wiley tweeted on Jan. 29. “It’s time to create a separate transgender category in competition! Also think it’s time for me to start a podcast bcuz some things need to be discussed in detail! #respect.”

The tweet included a screenshot of a May 2019 article from World Magazine that demonstrated how allowing biological athletes to participate in women’s sports often undermines female athletes.

The article described how transgender collegiate athlete CeCe Telfer was ranked 200th and 390th in 2016 and 2017, respectively, among Division-II men’s college athletics, but became a national champion after transitioning and being allowed to compete against women.

Another former NFL player, Cory Procter, disagreed with Wiley’s tweet, writing, “No extra category. Men and women.”

“I’m hearing that pushback. But, is that respecting all? That’s what I want to dive into,” Wiley wrote in response.

Wiley’s tweets highlight the concern people have regarding the impact of Biden’s executive order on female athletes.

Critics have condemned it for infringing on women’s rights by allowing transgender people have access to bathrooms and sports teams that do not align with their biological gender.

Should biological males be allowed to compete against female athletes?

The Independent Women’s Forum, a conservative nonprofit, noted that allowing biological males to participate in women’s sports disadvantages women.

“Every time a transgender woman secures a spot on an elite women’s team or wins a scholarship reserved for female athletes, a biological female loses an opportunity,” the group tweeted on Jan. 21.

The purpose of a women’s sports category is to prevent girls from competing with men for recognition of their athletic accomplishments.

Acting as if biological distinctions between males and females do not exist by allowing men to play with women at a competitive level only undermines the integrity of girls’ sports.

With Biden’s recent actions forcing more schools to allow transgender people to compete in women’s sports, more female athletes will likely find themselves deprived of opportunities.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Samantha Kamman
Associate Staff Writer
Samantha Kamman is an associate staff writer for The Western Journal. She has been published in several media outlets, including Live Action News and the Washington Examiner.
